Where you’ve seen Patrick’s new EastEnders love interest Suzette Llewellyn before

EastEnders stalwart Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is to get a new love interest in the form of Walford newcomer Sheree, who is set to make her debut later this summer.

Sheree is described by bosses as “a ball of positivity with a serious zest for life” and will be played by veteran star Suzette Llewellyn, who already has a number of soap credits on her CV.

The 56-year-old can currently be seen playing Xav’s mother Nanette Duval on Holby City, but prior to this, she portrayed Estelle Vere on Doctors, neurosurgeon Nina Morrison on Coronation Street and kidnapper Margaret Smith on Hollyoaks.

Llewellyn has also appeared on EastEnders before – back in 2016, she could be seen as the clerk of the court at Max Branning’s trial.

Speaking about her latest role, she said: “I am delighted to be joining the cast of EastEnders and I’m very excited to see what’s in store for Sheree. She’s bold, bright and a lot of fun so I can’t wait to see how she settles into Walford.”

EastEnders’s executive producer Jon Sen added: “I’m thrilled to announce that Suzette’s joining the show as Sheree – a force of nature with a big heart who’s never far away from trouble…Fans are in for a treat this summer!”

Llewellyn has already begun filming with a show insider revealing that Sheree will make “an immediate impression” on viewers, adding: “Although full of confidence and the life and soul of the party, Walford shouldn’t be fooled by Sheree’s sunny exterior because underneath is a feisty, opinionated woman who can go toe to toe with the best of them.”

We can’t help but wonder how Denise and Kim will fare when they meet the new woman in Patrick’s life…

