Who is Elma Pazar? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and eyelash technician

Another sun-kissed day in Majorca, another bombshell enters Love Island – and this time it’s eyelash technician Elma Pazar who’s stepping into the villa.

But who exactly is the eyelash technician from Essex? And what is her type on paper? Here’s all you need to know.

Meet Elma Pazar…

Who is Elma coupled up with on Love Island? Elma has partnered up with perpetually unlucky-in-love Anton.

Age: 26

From: London

Job: Eyelash Technician

Instagram: @elmapazar

A self-described “girlfriend girl”, Elma says she’s not too interested in playing the field in the villa and says she’s loyal when in a relationship.

But don’t expect her to be too boring in the villa. She’s also apparently “very loud” and is worried about people finding her “distinctive voice” irritating or annoying.

Don’t take yourself too seriously babehsss 🤪💁🏽 pic.twitter.com/M0wc02mGQh — Elma Pazar (@ElmaPazar) June 8, 2019

In case you were wondering, Elma rates herself a seven out of ten, citing her ear lobes, which are apparently in “the perfect position for a nice pair of earrings” i.e. on the sides of her head.

Elma also says she thinks she’ll get on with scientist Yewande as her brother studies physics. We’re sure that’s going to be a riveting conversation.

What is Elma looking for in the villa?

Fortunately, Elma’s dream guys are popular with Love Island viewers. Unfortunately, they’re from the 2018 show.

“If I could get Jack Fowler and Jack Fincham and merge them into one person, that would be my perfect guy,” she says. “The mix of both; I like the personality of them both. They are both quite funny.” Luckily, Elma also has eyes for a few of the boys actually taking part in the 2019 series. “At the moment I like Danny, who has just gone in. He’s pleasing to the eye,” she admits. “Tommy is nice too, but he’s quite young. His head gets turned a lot.”

What has Elma been up to in the villa?

After arriving in the villa, Elma enjoyed some steamy dates with Danny and Anton. She was particularly impressed by Anton’s cooking and the pair flirted as they chatted about muscles and eyebrows.

“He’s a good egg, and I’m a good egg,” she said in the Beach Hut. “Together, we can make a nice omelette.”

Anton decided to forgo friend Anna and pick Elma to couple up with – but will sparks finally fly between them?