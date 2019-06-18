Accessibility Links

England v Afghanistan: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

The teams go head-to-head in Cricket World Cup Match 24

What time is England v Afghanistan?

England v Afghanistan will begin at 10.30am on Tuesday 18th June 2019.

Where is England v Afghanistan being played?

The game will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester which holds up to 76,000 fans.

How to watch England v Afghanistan on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

(Getty)
Getty, BBC

