Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

Sunday 16th June’s re-coupling led to a shock double twist, leaving singletons Anna and Maura without partners – but then sending them straight out on dates with two new boys.

The existing couples have now been tasked with selecting the pairing they think is least compatible, with the fate of at least one of the two Islanders they choose likely to be left hanging in the balance.

All that means we’re likely to see another recouping later this week, probably on Friday 21st June.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: The shock re-coupling left Anna and Maura single –however, the arrival of new boys Jordan and Tom looks set to change that pretty quickly…

Yewande and Danny

Amber and Michael

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Joe

Anton and Elma

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2