Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The next recoupling is scheduled to be taking place on tonight’s show (16th June). Whether the recoupling will result in someone being dumped from the island is TBC, after Sherif Lanre left the show following a rule break.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Anna was formerly in a couple with Sherif, but is now single after he broke the rules and left the villa. New boy Danny is yet to couple up with anyone. New girls Maura and Elma are also single – for the time being.

Yewande and Michael

Amber and Anton

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Joe

