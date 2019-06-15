When does Strictly Come Dancing 2019 start? Who are the contestants?

Strictly Come Dancing is set to take over Saturday nights in all its glittering glory once again this autumn.

Advertisement

And a whole new line-up of celebrities will be strutting their stuff in the Strictly ballroom in a bid to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

But when will the contest be back on our screens? Which celebrities are joining the line-up? And who are the judges and hosts?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Strictly Come Dancing back on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC1 in September.

Last year, the line-up was revealed at the end of August with the launch show airing at the beginning of September and the competition itself starting two weeks later.

Who is joining the Strictly 2019 line-up?

From news reader Huw Edwards and talk show host Alan Carr to model Vogue Williams, there are already a fair few famous names rumoured to be joining this year’s roster – and at least one who has said categorically that he will be taking part…

Check out the full list of who could be joining Strictly 2019

Who are the Strictly pro dancers?

The BBC has not yet confirmed which pro dancers will be returning to the Strictly studios this year, but here’s the full line-up from 2018.

Who are the judges on Strictly?

Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas are all expected to be back in their places on the panel this year – but we now know that fellow judge Darcey Bussell will not be seated alongside them.

The ballet star revealed in April that she would be stepping down after seven series as a judge, but was quick to make it clear that her decision was not based on “any upset or disagreement at all”.

“I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can’t imagine having gone any better,” she said, adding “I hope that I may be very lucky to be asked back again one day”.

Who are the hosts on Strictly?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are likely to return to the ballroom this autumn to present the show in their now classic double act.

Is Strictly live?

Yes. Strictly Come Dancing is broadcast live every Saturday night, but the Sunday night results show is pre-recorded.

Find out more about how Strictly is filmed

Where is Strictly filmed?

Strictly is filmed at Elstree Studios, apart from one week each year when the show is on location in Blackpool for a special episode at the famous Tower Ballroom.

When is the Strictly 2019 final?

The Strictly live shows usually run for 13 weeks per series, which means the grand finale is likely to air in December a week or two before Christmas.

Who won Strictly 2018?

Filmmaker Stacey Dooley and her pro partner Kevin Clifton lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy last year.

Is It Takes Two returning?

Zoe Ball’s spin-off show is indeed expected to be back once again this year.

What is the Strictly curse?

Strictly is infamous for spawning new relationships between celebrity contestants and pro dancers – but sometimes this can lead to affairs and heartbreak, with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’s kiss making headlines last year.

Advertisement

Have a look back at the history of the Strictly curse since the show began