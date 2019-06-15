Love Island fans overjoyed as Yewande Biala kisses Danny Williams

Things are (finally) starting to heat up on Love Island, with several couples starting to emerge after nearly two weeks in the villa.

With Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart becoming “half-boyfriend and girlfriend” after a night in the Hideaway, and Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt confirming they are now exclusive, we could soon be seeing Yewande Biala and Danny Williams make things official following their first kiss.

Wanting to take their fledgling flirtation to the next level, scientist Yewande asked pals Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill for romance advice – with the twosome suggesting she takes Danny for a chat.

Shout out to Danny and Yewande for making us scream at the telly. 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KRxyEzsmKD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 14, 2019

But it seems Danny evidently felt the same way, telling Yewande that he really “wanted to kiss her” as they sat on the swing bench in the villa’s garden but was reluctant to “put pressure” on her.

With Yewande shyly telling Danny she was keen, the pair then shared a smooch, as a delighted Michael and Amber cheered and whooped in the background.

The mood on Twitter was similarly buoyant, with many delighted that villa favourite Yewande had finally seen some action.

Omg Yewande n Danny are soooooooo ca-uteeeeeeeee #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RLDXKXixqb — Lucy Johnson (@Lucyyyyy_) June 15, 2019

Yaaaaaas to Yewande and Danny kissing #loveisland — sam cubitt (@samcubitt) June 15, 2019

Loveisland is so crazy at the moment…Soo Happy for Yewande and Danny☺️ #loveisland — Chanel Elise Marie (@ChanelEliseMar1) June 15, 2019

Yewande and Danny kiss had me screaming, yayyyy at last. I love yewande. #loveisland — Princess §†̥ε̲̣̣̣lla (@Sexychick4eva) June 15, 2019

Danny and Yewande kissing is the content I was looking for #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yld0i5aKRH — person of carli (@carlismith_) June 15, 2019

Yewande has proven herself to be one of the most popular Islanders this year. According to data from Kantar Media, the 23-year-old was the subject of over 30,000 tweets in the first week alone.

It was a particularly action-packed episode of Love Island, with things set to get increasingly messy between Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins.

After a somewhat confused Tommy told Maura his head had been turned “560 degrees” by her arrival, the boxer seemed to back off from bombshell – refusing to kiss her on the lips and telling Michael that he was “more attracted” to Molly-Mae – who said she was now “categorically” interested in him.

And it wasn’t just the romances of the villa that were rocked after the arrival of the new bombshells, with Amy’s friendship with Lucie Donlan shaken once more after Amy complained that Lucie didn’t spend enough time with the girls.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.