  4. Fans praise Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda after hilarious appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox

Fans praise Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda after hilarious appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox

The twosome had viewers in stitches thanks to their wry commentary and snack mix-up

Rylan and Linda CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX (Channel 4)

Gogglebox returned to our screens for its first of its six-part a celebrity special, with the likes of Little Mix, Nick Grimshaw and Jessie J inviting us into their homes to see their hot takes on this week’s top TV.

But it was presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda who stole the show on Friday night, with Linda’s legendary lines on ‘lady gardens’, Love Island and lacklustre crisps having viewers in hysterics – with her views on ‘potpourri’ becoming a particular highlight.

Rylan only added to the fun with his amazing facial expressions at his mum’s commentary.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the pair – with some even calling for the pair to become regulars on the show.

Killing Eve, the Conservative leadership contest and Naked Attraction were just some of the shows that were watched and reviewed by celebs on the programme.

Naked Attraction stirred up some particularly interesting debate in the Little Mix camp, after one female dater said she was looking for a particularly well-endowed man because her nether-regions now resembled “a jam jar”.

Singer Perrie Edwards asked her bandmates, “Guys, help me, what does she mean jam jar?”

“My jam jar isn’t that big. My jam jar in the fridge, not MY jam jar.”

More celebrity commentary from Roman and Martin Kemp, Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall, as well as former I’m a Celeb campmates Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson will be divulged next week.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4

Rylan and Linda CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX (Channel 4)
