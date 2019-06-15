Fans praise Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda after hilarious appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox

Gogglebox returned to our screens for its first of its six-part a celebrity special, with the likes of Little Mix, Nick Grimshaw and Jessie J inviting us into their homes to see their hot takes on this week’s top TV.

Advertisement

But it was presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mother Linda who stole the show on Friday night, with Linda’s legendary lines on ‘lady gardens’, Love Island and lacklustre crisps having viewers in hysterics – with her views on ‘potpourri’ becoming a particular highlight.

Rylan only added to the fun with his amazing facial expressions at his mum’s commentary.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the pair – with some even calling for the pair to become regulars on the show.

Okay, can @Rylan and, more importantly, his mum Linda be on Gogglebox every week? #CelebrityGogglebox Linda is a legend — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) June 14, 2019

Loved that ! 😂 Rylan’s Face everytime his mum spoke 🙄😬🙈🥴.. so funny . Love the Kemps too 🥰 #CelebrityGogglebox — Alison Mason (@alisonmason44) June 14, 2019

Watching a mortified @Rylan on #CelebrityGogglebox is hilarious 😂 xx — Pauline Jackson (@Pauline16505496) June 14, 2019

Killing Eve, the Conservative leadership contest and Naked Attraction were just some of the shows that were watched and reviewed by celebs on the programme.

Naked Attraction stirred up some particularly interesting debate in the Little Mix camp, after one female dater said she was looking for a particularly well-endowed man because her nether-regions now resembled “a jam jar”.

Singer Perrie Edwards asked her bandmates, “Guys, help me, what does she mean jam jar?”

“My jam jar isn’t that big. My jam jar in the fridge, not MY jam jar.”

More celebrity commentary from Roman and Martin Kemp, Denise Van Outen and partner Eddie Boxshall, as well as former I’m a Celeb campmates Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and Stanley Johnson will be divulged next week.

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4