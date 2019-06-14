When is the next Love Island 2019 dumping?
Everything you need to know about the latest evictions from the ITV2 villa
Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.
And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality contests that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.
So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…
When will the next dumping on Love Island 2019 be?
We’ll find out when the next recoupling/dumping is in the coming days… watch this space.
Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?
Aircraft engineer Callum became the first islander to leave the villa on Friday 7th June, after he was dumped by beauty therapist Amber when she chose to couple up with Anton instead.
Results of dumped islanders will be updated here – stay tuned!
Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV 2