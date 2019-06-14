Who is Tommy Fury? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and Tyson Fury’s little brother

Love Island series five looks set to be another scorcher, judging by the villa’s initial line-up.

Here’s the lowdown on Tommy Fury, an Islander with a rather famous family member… and one of the first bombshells in the villa.

Meet Tommy Fury…

Who is Tommy coupled up with on Love Island? Tommy partnered up with Molly-Mae during the first recoupling.

Age: 20

From: Manchester

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @tommytntfury

Tommy Fury is “honest, charismatic and charming” – his words not ours – and believes the villa is the perfect place for him to showcase his unique personality beyond the boxing ring.

“I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone,” he said.

As well as finding love in the villa of dreams, he’s also keen to strike up a bromance a la Chris and Kem of series three fame.

“I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship. It’s nice to be a bit standout-ish,” he added.

But while Tommy may still be best known as former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s little brother, he’s keen to make a name for himself while out in Majorca.

“I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career,” he said. “I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

He added that he definitely won’t be this year’s Marcel “I was in Blazin’ Squad” Somerville, or Dani “Danny Dyer’s daughter” Dyer, saying he will only discuss his background should it be brought up.

“I never really mention who I am,” he said, “As far as I’m concerned I’m nobody, I haven’t accomplished anything. I’m not going to lie about who I am, if they ask then I’ll tell them. But it won’t be something I’ll be bragging about because that’s just not my style.”

What is Tommy looking for in the villa?

While his celeb crush is Ariana Grande (“She’s fire!”), Tommy is looking for someone sporty, blonde and with a good tan.

“I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think ‘You are gorgeous, I’m so lucky,’” he said.

“If a thousand girls walked past, I don’t want to look at one of them. I probably won’t settle down until I find that.”

As a professional boxer, Tommy is looking for someone similarly gym-driven – but is quick to assure us that it’s not the be all or end all if they prefer a glass of wine and a McDonalds.

“As long as they’re a nice person and we get on and they’re chatty like myself then Bob’s your uncle.”

And Tommy won’t be afraid to join Love Island’s Do Bits Society.

“There’s a time and a place, you’re in there a long time and if you have that physical connection with someone then you can’t really put it off,” he said. “If it feels right in the moment then why not? But to a certain extent you have to keep it under the covers shall we say.”

What has Tommy been up to in the villa?

Tommy began his time in the villa coupled up with Lucie but has since rematched with newcomer Molly-Mae Hague. But new entry Danny appears to have unsettled Tommy’s relationship with his other half, whose eye has suddenly begun to wander.

“I’m a bit confused,” Tommy said in the beach hut. “She’s chatting to different guys. She’s having a good crack. I’m glad she’s having a good time in here but I’ve never been in the situation where I’m talking to a girl and there has been other lads there. It is what it is.”

And now, it looks as if things may be heating up between himself and newcomer Maura, with sparks flying between the pair after they went on a date.

“I could look into those eyes all day,” he confessed to Danny after he cooked her a slap up meal of… cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise on bread.

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2