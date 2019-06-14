Accessibility Links

  4. Love Island’s Curtis reveals he has a (brief) history with new bombshell Maura

Love Island’s Curtis reveals he has a (brief) history with new bombshell Maura

Could there be trouble in paradise for favourites Curtis and Amy?

Maura Love Island (ITV)

Love Island’s Curtis and Amy are the most settled couple on the show – and the bookies’ favourites to win – but could the arrival of new bombshell Maura throw their romance into doubt?

Maura arrived in the villa with fellow bombshell Elma on Wednesday, ruffling a few feathers among the couples, and Curtis has since revealed to Danny that he has a bit of history with the model and grid girl.

On Thursday night’s episode, Curtis confided in Danny that he once messaged Maura on Instagram because he found her attractive but, awkwardly, she never replied.

“I messaged her on Instagram one time telling her she’s really good-looking,” Curtis told Danny. “She never replied to me. It was beginning of this year.”

He added: “Obviously, my head’s not turned at all.”

Meanwhile, boxer Tommy’s head has, erm, done a “560-degree turn” for the former ring girl, much to Molly-Mae’s dismay. His flirtations with the villa’s newest member caused a hell of a row with his other half – who didn’t exactly get the sympathy of her fellow islanders…

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

love island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

