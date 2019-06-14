Is Firefly on Netflix?

When Firefly was first broadcast on the Fox network in 2002, it did not have massive success. In fact, it was cancelled after only 11 episodes of its 14-part series were aired. But since then, it has grown in popularity and critics have said that it was cancelled too soon.

It is set in the year 2517 and imagines a world in which, due to a civil war, people have had to leave Earth and are living in a new star system, in a spaceship. The show follows the nine-man crew of one particular spaceship, Serenity.

Created and produced by Joss Whedon, who also wrote Toy Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the series stars Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Summer Glau and Alan Tudyk, among others and became so popular that the series led to a 2005 feature film, Serenity.

Unfortunately, Netflix users in the UK who want to space out and binge it will be disappointed. It used to be on Netflix but has since January 2017 it has flown far away, off the streaming service. If only we could travel into the future to catch it.

This article was originally published in January 2018