Game of Thrones composer hid a musical Easter egg in Brienne’s final scene

While Game of Thrones’ final series had a decidedly mixed response, fans of the smash-hit fantasy drama were united behind one thing – the sterling work provided by longtime series composer Ramin Djawadi, whose music (including new songs like The Night King) remained a highlight of the last episodes.

And now, Djawadi has revealed just how much detail he was willing to go into during the series finale.

In a new interview, he confirms that in the final scene shown for Gwendoline Christie’s Brienne of Tarth – where the new Commander of the Kingsguard records the (somewhat) noble deeds of her deceased lover Jaime Lannister in the White Book of the order – he wove in a theme he wrote for the wedding of Robb Stark and Talisa (Richard Madden and Oona Chaplin) back in season two.

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he told INSIDER. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there.

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship. When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the ‘Honor’ theme, but yeah, a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Of course, you can trust Game of Thrones fans to notice even the subtlest details, and accordingly a few had already theorised that the ‘I Am Hers, She Is Mine’ theme was hidden in the scene.

“I was amazed some people picked up on it,” Djawadi said.

“I was hoping people would go, ‘Wait a minute, that’s from season two’. And that was exactly my intent. I thought it would be very appropriate.

“It shows the power of music. There were no words spoken, but by putting that in there your imagination goes [into] where this could have gone. I wanted people to have that emotion, and have those thoughts. I’m glad it was picked up.”

Now, all we have to do is go through every other moment of music in the final series for more hidden messages…

