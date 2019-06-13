Who is Lucie Donlan? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and surfer

Love Island is back for its fifth series – with a whole new cast of not young things looking for romance.

Advertisement

Here’s the lowdown on newbie Lucie Donlan…

Meet Lucie Donlan…

Who is Lucie coupled up with on Love Island? In the first recoupling, Lucie decided dump Tommy and pair up with Joe. The pair are now in an “exclusive” Love Island relationship.

Age: 21

From: Newquay, Cornwall

Job: Surfer

Instagram: @lucierosedonlan

Lucie Donlan is a surfer (Laura Crane vibes anyone?) and a professional model, having appeared in Coast, High Tide and Wed magazines.

She has an impressive 46.3k followers already, and can count TOWIE’s Joey Essex as a mate.

“I’ve spoken to Joey Essex on and off because I love his personality, it’s so funny,” she said. “I was on a shoot and I was introduced to him, then he followed me on Instagram a few weeks later.

“We were talking about his dog because I love dogs and then we just said that we should go on date but it didn’t happen. Lookswise I wouldn’t go for that kind of look but I do like his personality.”

Despite her modelling work, Lucie doesn’t consider herself to be particularly glam – and is certainly not a girly girl.

“I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show. I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls,” she said. “I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl.

“I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much. I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports…. less drama really.”

And if Lucie likes the look of a lad, she’s not afraid to take him from a girl.

“I don’t think there really is a girl code,” she said. “If I was really good friends with a girl then I wouldn’t go for their guy but I’m not really a girly girl anyway, unless I really get on with a girl and they would support me in everything I did.”

What is Lucie looking for in the villa?

Having previously dated last year’s short-lived Islander Charlie Frederick, Lucie is looking for another blonde.

“I like the typical surfer look,” she said. “I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out. I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport.”

But the boys are going to have to work pretty hard to keep Lucie interested, as she admits she’s never had a relationship last longer than six months.

“I can cut boys off very quickly, that’s pretty bad I’d say,” she said. “If they really like me, I can be like ‘Whatever, bye.’ I can switch off really quickly.”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2