The best Love Island memes of 2019

Yes, Love Island is known for its cheeky challenges, sun-bathing contestants and muggy mischiefs, but there’s a lot more to it, right? We tune into ITV2 at 9pm each night to see romance blossom – to witness a social experiment proving true love can be found anywhere.

Just kidding: it’s all about the memes. From love triangles to lookalikes and awkward grafting, each talking point in the series has been accompanied by THOUSANDS of laugh out loud tweets and pictures. And we’ve rounded up the best in one place.

So hold on tight, it’s full meme ahead.

(Sorry.)

Notice: this page won’t feature any meme featuring the words “protected at all costs”, “Can I copy your homework” or just a grid of four people pointing at an islander. These. Must. Stop.

Who can deny Twitter is the best part of Love Island?

Admit it: this is your mood when the wait for 9pm is over.

me, making my entrance into the living room at 8:55pm each night to watch #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p62ADk0GJq — Love Island Reactions (@LoveIsIandUK) June 5, 2019

2017: My type on paper

2018: I’m loyal babes

2019: It is what it is

#LoveIsland Primark and Pretty Little Thing running to put “It is what it is” on a t-shirt😅

pic.twitter.com/awnmpeoSh2 — Katie🕊 (@katiexmcdermott) June 3, 2019

*gets rejected*: Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it “iT iS wHaT iT iS”#LoveIsland — sof🦋 (@sofiahaiser) June 3, 2019

Me when it is what it is is said for the 135,679th time… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MheJQCfM1X — Dean Bland (@DeanBland10) June 6, 2019

Take a shot every time someone says it is what it is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gxUsa2jWUY — Georgia♡ (@MacdonaldGee) June 3, 2019

2019: NOT the year “bevs” caught on

Lucie trying to make "Bev" a thing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/46tsHd1d2F — Mike Leech (@Mikeythings) June 4, 2019

When Lucie keeps saying Bev or Bevy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nOrdvRPmlq — Brad Cherrett (@CherrettBradley) June 3, 2019

Where have all the islanders gone?! Is Casa Amor opened already?

Yewande, Anna and Callum while everyone else is actually on air #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ndZk9EpSu3 — fara (@ctrlfara) June 5, 2019

me when yewande is on screen for 0.2 seconds💓💘💖💞💗#loveisland pic.twitter.com/TOKXtrYDpp — grace x (@gracieelaciee) June 6, 2019

Have you noticed how Tommy keeps pulling people aside?

If not, you’ve definitely spotted his love of Hannah Montana.

tommy expressing the

his love for hannah other

montana: islanders:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IO4LSWr8iU — grace (@gracexeloise) June 6, 2019

Then there’s Joe. We knew we’d seen him somewhere before.

I’ve cracked it – Joe is actually Ser Loras of House Tyrell.. Get back to Highgarden #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wz8en5Udq6 — Sam McMahon (@mcmahon_sam) June 6, 2019

These intro VTs are going a bit far this series, no?

Where has Sherif disappeared to — and what rule has he broken?

Everyone in the UK going to bed still not knowing what Sherif did #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2JmYPK897B — Emily🐛 (@EmiilyKaane) June 11, 2019

Me looking on twitter to find out why Sherif got kicked out of the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VfizDs003n — Aaron🌈 (@aaronpownerboyd) June 11, 2019

