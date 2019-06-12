When is BBC2 sitcom Mum back on TV? Is it the final series?

Lesley Manville returns for the final season of the acclaimed sitcom Mum, in which she plays Cathy, a widow adjusting to life without her husband, all the while managing her family’s expectations of her budding relationship with family friend Michael.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Mum series three.

When is Mum series three on TV? Is this the final series?

Mum returns to BBC2 on Wednesday 15th May at 10pm, airing weekly with the whole six-part series also available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Sadly these are indeed the final episodes the sitcom will air.

Who stars in Mum series three?

Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) plays Cathy, a widow trying to navigate grief alongside her fractious family. Peter Mullan (Westworld, Tyrannosaur) plays family friend and Cathy’s love interest, Michael.

Sam Swainsbury (Fisherman’s Friends) plays Jason, Cathy’s hapless son, while a scene-stealing Lisa McGrillis (No Offence) is Jason’s well-meaning if a bit dim girlfriend, Kelly. Cathy’s cantankerous parents-in-law Reg and Maureen are played by Karl Johnson (Lark Rise to Candleford) and Marlene Sidawa (Brenda Taylor in Coronation Street).

Also among the cast are Ross Boatman (The Bill) as Cathy’s brother Derek, and Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth, Hanna) as Derek’s painfully pretentious partner, Pauline.

What happened in Mum series two?

After Michael announced his plans to move to Spain to be with his daughters, Cathy eventually confessed her feelings for him and the finale ended on a heartwarming note as the pair secretly held hands during a family firework display, as Jason – who is none too pleased by their budding romance – looked on.

Series three will see Cathy and her family spend a week at a luxurious country home following an invite from Pauline, who’s hired the place following a divorce payout from her rich ex-husband.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Mum series three?

Yep — it shows Cathy, Jason and Kelly arriving at the country home, much to the snobbish Pauline’s glee.

