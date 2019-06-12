Who is Danny Williams? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and model who’s posed with Little Mix

Model Danny Williams is hoping to find love in the villa with his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks – and better still, he’s “trustworthy and loyal”!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell…

Meet Danny Williams…

Who is Danny coupled up with on Love Island? Nobody yet… but he chose to take Yewande and Amber on a date and Molly-Mae has the hots for him, so perhaps sparks will be flying soon.

Age: 21

From: Hull

Job: Model

Instagram: @itsdannywilliams

Danny used the L word in his introductory interview – loyal. That’s right, just like Georgia Steel mentioned a few times in the 2018 series of Love Island, Danny promises to be “trustworthy and loyal!”

His modelling days have seen him posing on front covers of magazines with girl band Little Mix, a story which he’ll likely use to crack on with girls in the villa, as well as his self-proclaimed best assets – his cheeky personality and dimpled cheeks.

On how he plans to behave in the villa, Danny says: “I would never go against my own morals to get something for myself. If I have to go and tread on someone’s toes to get a girl that I like or if I had to upset somebody, then I’d see that more as a sign that it’s not meant to be.

“In the same respect, if a guy and girl were coupled up and she was showing signs and I can feel like it’s genuine then I would at least go to the guy first and say, ‘I think something is going on here.’ I would do it that way.”

Let’s wait and see if Danny keeps to that plan…

What is Danny looking for in the villa?

Danny plans to be a “good friend to people before I fall in love with anybody”. And he’s looking for a woman who’s “ambitious” and “powerful” and “wouldn’t be scared of much”.

In terms of what he’s not into… “Someone who is super-materialistic or if someone doesn’t see the bigger picture, that’s a turn-off for me.”

What has Danny been up to in the villa?

Danny had a busy first night, going on dates with both Yewande and Amber. He and Yewande got on quite well – but his head looks to have been somewhat turned after Molly-Mae expressed interest the following day.

“I feel like me and you have got quite a lot in common,” he told her. “I’ve just got that vibe. I think you seem really down-to-earth.”

