Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Find out all you need to know about the sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due

©ITV

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

We will find out when the next re-coupling takes place in the coming days.

Watch this space.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Anna was formerly in a couple with Sherif, but is now single after he broke the rules and left the villa. New boy Danny is yet to couple up with anyone.

Yewande and Michael

Yewande and Michael (ITV)

Amber and Anton

Amber, Anton on Love Island

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Joe

Lucie and Joe love island

Molly-Mae and T0mmy

Love Island
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

