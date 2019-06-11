Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?

Another year, another 15 contestants are set to cha-cha-cha their way across the dance floor for a sequin-encrusted season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were crowned the champions of 2018 – but who will be battling it out in the ballroom in 2019?

Meet all the rumoured and confirmed contestants, below…

Andy Murray

Andy Murray could be following in his mother Judy’s footsteps and joining the Strictly line-up five years after she competed on the show.

The tennis champion, who is set to retire this year, is at 5/2 odds to swap the court for the dance floor, according to betway.

Could the Glitterball Trophy be the next accolade for Murray to add to his already-crowded awards shelf?

James Cracknell

Rowing legend James Cracknell could be donning his dancing shoes for this year’s Strictly, with The Sun reporting that the two-time Olympic gold medallist is “keen to give it a go” and that producers have already sent a professional dancer to Cracknell’s home for a formal pairing test.

A BBC1 source reportedly told the paper: “James has always been interested in doing some reality TV but after getting offered Strictly Come Dancing last year [his now ex-wife] Beverley [Turner] put her foot down.

Advertisement

“Now they’re not together, James wants to go on the show. He thinks it will be good for his profile. He’s not signed the contract yet but everyone’s keen.”