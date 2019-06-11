Did you know Love Island contestants get a day off a week to go to the beach?

The Love Island cast of 2019 may have their every movement watched by cameras while they’re in the Majorcan villa – but Kem Cetinay has revealed the Islanders have one day a week away from prying eyes.

Advertisement

Series three winner Cetinay, 23, shared some behind-the-scenes secrets of Love Island on This Morning, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that the cast are taken out of the villa by producers to go to the beach on their one day off filming a week (which is why we don’t have an episode of Love Island on a Saturday) so the villa can be given a deep clean.

“They get one day off a week,” he said.

“What happens is it gives them a day to clean the villa and you take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out.”

However, we’re not missing any of the #drama outside the villa, with Cetinay explaining that talk about the show is forbidden when the mics are off.

“When you take your mics off, you’re not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show,” he said.

“You’ve got to talk about home life. You’re being watched by an evil hawk, by the producers because they don’t want you to talk about what’s going on.

“You can all sit and chat but they are quite careful about what you talk about because they want to keep it so everyone at home can see and get it on video.

“It’s more a day off from all the intense games, all the intense dates, deciding who you like and don’t like.”

While we may only be one week into this season’s Love Island, things are already starting to get spicy in the villa.

New arrival Danny Williams has seen Yewande Biala and Molly-Mae Hague go head-to-head for his affections – while Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard are set to get steamy as the Hideaway opens for the first time.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2