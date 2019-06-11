When does The Great British Bake Off 2019 start? Who are the contestants? When is filming?

Another year, another batch of bakers are set to enter the famous Great British Bake Off tent.

But when will the beloved competition be back on our screens? Are applications still open? And who are the judges and hosts?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Great British Bake Off back on TV?

The Great British Bake Off is expected to return to Channel 4 in August 2019.

Judging by previous years, the competition is likely to run for ten weeks until October.

Are applications for Bake Off 2019 still open?

The applications to be a contestant on GBBO 2019 are now closed.

For those budding bakers who have already applied, a member of the Bake Off production team will be in touch by Friday 22nd February if your application is successful.

Who are the judges on Bake Off?

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are expected to return for the 2019 series – that is if they’re not too busy dancing…

Who are the hosts on Bake Off?

Unlikely duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are expected to host proceedings in the GBBO tent once again…

When is Bake Off filmed?

The entire series of The Great British Bake Off – including the final – is recorded a long time in advance. This means that every year the competition is shrouded in secrecy… that is, until Prue Leith accidentally reveals the winner early on Twitter.

In previous years, every April, the tent is erected for ten weeks, and each episode is filmed over the course of a weekend. The bakers stay at nearby hotels, arriving at 9am on Saturday mornings and returning home during the week.

Where is Bake Off filmed?

Bake Off has been filmed in Berkshire since 2014, in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury. You can find out more about the filming location here.

When is the Bake Off 2019 final?

Usually, with the competition beginning in August and running for ten weeks, the final of The Great British Bake Off airs in October.

As soon as the date of the 2019 grand finale is confirmed, we’ll update this page.

Who won Bake Off in 2018?

The inimitable Rahul Mandal won GBBO last year – here are his most Rahul Bake Off moments.

He was followed by runners up Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy.

Who are the other Bake Off winners?

With Bake Off due to enter its 10th series, there is a long list of previous winners:

2018 (series 9): Rahul Mandal

2017 (series 8): Sophie Faldo

2016 (series 7): Candice Brown

2015 (series 6): Nadiya Hussain

2014 (series 5): Nancy Birtwhistle

2013 (series 4): Frances Quinn

2012 (series 3): John Whaite

2011 (series 2): Joanne Wheatley

2010 (series 1): Edd Kimber

Is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returning?

Jo Brand is expected to be back once again this year with the Channel 4 spin-off show.

When did Bake Off move from BBC1 to Channel 4?

It was one of the biggest stories of the year when Love Productions – who make Bake Off – decided to switch from BBC1 (where the show had been since its inception) to Channel 4.

The news created a media storm and judge Mary Berry quit the format, along with Mel and Sue (who released a statement saying they were not “going with the dough”). But Paul Hollywood stuck around and was soon joined by a new line-up for Bake Off’s tenure on Channel 4.