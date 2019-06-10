Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds for boys, girls and favourite couple
Here's who the bookies think have the best odds in the Love Island 2019 contest
From Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to Jess Hynes and Max Morely, there have been a total of four winners of Love Island. And after a summer of Flack Attacks, muggy mischief and cheeky challenges, we can expect another two islanders to join their ranks in 2019, earning £50,000 prize money in the process.
But who will host Caroline Flack announce as the winner? Here’s who the bookies think will come top of the ITV2 reality contest…
Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?
It’s early days, but most bookmakers are predicting that either Curtis Pritchard (brother to Strictly’s AJ) or sandwich maker Joe Garratt are the boys tipped to win.
While Curtis has odds around 5/4, Joe is sitting on 4/1.
- Everything you need to know about Love Island 2019
- Who’s going to be on Love Island 2019?
- How to be cast on Love Island – according to former Islanders
Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?
At the moment it’s close between Amy Hart (6/4) and Lucie Donlan (7/2)… and yes, they are different people.
Yewande Biala and Amber Gill are tipped to be dumped first from the island.
Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?
Yes, you can already place a bet on this. And, considering the favourites above, it’s no surprise to see that Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart are favourite to win the show as a couple, at 7/4. Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan are a close second, at 4/1.
Love is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2.