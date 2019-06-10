Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?
Find out all you need to know about the sun-kissed pairings – and when the next recoupling is due
Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.
To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.
And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.
Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…
- Everything you need to know about Love Island 2019
- Who’s is the cast of Love Island 2019?
- How to be cast on Love Island – according to former Islanders
When is the next re-coupling happening?
We will find out when the next re-coupling takes place in the coming days.
Watch this space.
Who are the current Love Island couples?
Currently single: New boy Danny is yet to couple up with anyone, but he has chosen to take Yewande on a date so that could all change very soon.
Yewande and Michael
Amber and Anton
Anna and Sherif
Amy and Curtis
Lucie and Joe
Molly-Mae and T0mmy
Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2