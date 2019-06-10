What time is EastEnders on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Walford have gripped audiences ever since the first episode of EastEnders in 1985. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the nation’s favourite shows…

What days of the week is EastEnders on TV?

EastEnders is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week with four episodes in total.

What time is EastEnders on TV?

Usually episodes air on BBC1 on Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8pm. Changes are sometimes made to this schedule in order to accommodate special event programming and sport.

Can I live stream EastEnders online?

Yes, if you’re in the UK you can live stream episodes of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer.

Can I catch up on EastEnders episodes if I miss them live?

Yes, if you’re in the UK, episodes of EastEnders remain available for catch up on BBC iPlayer for a month after their initial broadcast on BBC1.

Can I watch EastEnders on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK?

Unfortunately not. Due to rights agreements, you need to be in the UK to stream and download programmes or watch BBC TV channels.

What’s going to happen in EastEnders tonight and this week?

SPOILERS!

Monday 10thJune : Louise tries to make Phil come to terms with her pregnancy, but when she mentions struggling with Keanu still being around, Phil arranges a job for him away from Walford. Callum’s distant behaviour concerns Whitney, while Mick and Shirley are less than impressed by Tina’s suggestion that they dress up for the Spice Girls concert.

Tuesday 11thJune : Phil gently warns Keanu to treat Louise properly and Sharon promises Dennis a treat if he cooperates at a family therapy session – but things don’t quite go to plan. Linda grows anxious when Mick goes to Ollie’s appointment, where he realises she has lied to him.

Thursday 13thJune (7.30pm) : When Jay refuses to get involved in his latest scam, Ben turns his attention to Lola, while Whitney asks Callum to accompany her to her interview for a stall on the market. It’s the day of Dinah’s funeral and everyone is at a loss at how to support Bailey, and Mick continues to give Linda a hard time.

Thursday 13thJune (8.30pm) : Kathy is driven to distraction ahead of the grand opening of The Prince Albert, while Linda is thrilled to hear Ollie had a successful playdate with Pearl and arranges another one. Sonia and Kush are at a loss at what to do with Robbie, and Sharon is on edge as she cleans up after Louise.

Friday 14thJune : No episode due to live football.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information for EastEnders on our hub.

Who is the EastEnders showrunner?

Kate Oates is the current EastEnders producer. She took over the role in 2018 following the departure of John Yorke. Oates was previously the producer of ITV soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street. She is also the senior executive producer for BBC shows Casualty and Holby City.

Is Walford a real place?

No, Walford is not a real place – it’s a fictional borough of east London. Find out more about Walford and how it got its name, here.

Where is EastEnders filmed? Is it filmed on the real streets of London?

EastEnders has been filmed at BBC Elstree Centre since it premiered in 1985. Shooting also takes place in Hertfordshire, about 13 miles northwest of London. Find out more about the set here.

Can I visit the set of EastEnders?

Sadly not. There are no tours of the EastEnders sets or of the studio due to the show’s packed production schedule (four 30-minute episodes are produced every week) and what the BBC states as being “additional security concerns”.

Where can I watch classic EastEnders clips?

The BBC hosts a selection of EastEnders clips from over the decades on its website.

Where can I watch video previews of EastEnders episodes?

Our new EastEnders spoilers video will be available here every week:

Who’s in the cast of EastEnders?

EastEnders has a very large cast due to the sheer number of storylines and the demanding schedule required to output four episodes a week.

Some of the best known current cast members include:

