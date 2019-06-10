EastEnders confirms Sharon IS pregnant – but who’s the daddy?

The rumours are true – EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) discovers she is pregnant on Monday 10th June, leaving her in the perilous position of potentially expecting a child with the same man as her stepdaughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper). Could Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) be on double dad duties with both the women in his life? Or could Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) be the father of Sharon’s kid?

Hearing Keanu plans to leave town, Louise dashes after her ex and confirms she never went through with her abortion and is still having their baby. Sealing their romantic reunion with a kiss and the hope of a happy ever after, at that very moment Sharon is staring at a positive pregnancy and panicking…

The Mitchells take a long overdue family therapy session on Tuesday 11th June, partly to address the violent behaviour of delinquent Dennis (Bleu Landau), but Sharon struggles to keep her emotions in check as she privately digests her baby bombshell. Unable to share it with anyone, she later breaks down when alone after the counselling.

Secretly researching abortion clinics on Thursday 13th June, Sharon is stopped in her tracks when hubby Phil catches her. Believing this means Lou has changed her mind about progressing with her own pregnancy, despite getting back with Keanu, the Mitchell patriarch demands answers from his anxious wife. Will Sharon be forced to come clean that she’s also expecting?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the British Soap Awards red carpet about his character’s role in the baby drama, Walters said: “There are so many layers already to this storyline. It’s very complex – what started as this one affair between Keanu and Sharon has roped in so many other characters and now lots of people are involved. The show has done well to keep it going.”

Of course, Phil could be the father of Sharon’s baby, but the possibility it’s Keanu’s only fuels the inevitably explosive reveal of the affair, which the show is surely hurtling towards…

