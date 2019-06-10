Daniel Radcliffe, Kate Winslet and Sharon Osbourne to appear on Who Do You Think You Are?

Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and former X factor judge Sharon Osbourne have joined the line-up for the BBC’s genealogy documentary series Who Do You Think You Are?, in which celebrities trace their family trees.

They’ll be joined by a host of well-known names, including Naomie Harris, star of the James Bond film franchise, TOWIE’s Mark Wright, the Have I Got News For You? captain Paul Merton, while one episode will focus on both Jack Whitehall and his father, Michael (who previously appeared together in Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father).

During the series Radcliffe will reportedly delve into his ancestor’s WW1 correspondence, while Winslet (Steve Jobs, Revolutionary Road) discovers she’s descended from a military drummer boy.

Of the new series line-up, BBC Commission Editor Abigail Priddle said: “I’m thrilled that the BAFTA winning Who Do You Think You Are? is returning to BBC1, now in its sixteenth series and with another amazing line up of celebrities who will be delving into their ancestry, it promises to be a real treat for viewers.”

Last season’s line-up of celebrities featured Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan, Lee Mack, and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, Broadchurch), who discovered she had roots in India.

Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC1 later this year