Will Raffy die after shock collapse in Home and Away?

Home and Away teenager Raffy Morrison (Olivia Deeble) is left fighting for her life after suffering a huge seizure in dramatic scenes airing on Tuesday 18th June.

The schoolgirl has been involved in a risky secret drug trial overseen by wannabe-doctor brother Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) who has been treating his sibling’s severe epilepsy with cannabis oil. As the substance is still illegal the pair kept their medical tryout on the downlow, until Mason was caught with a consignment and charged with trafficking which put an abrupt end to the trial.

Without the CBD that was helping to successfully control the symptoms of her condition, Raffy feels down in the dumps and eventually collapses with a seizure and bangs her head.

Rushed to hospital on Wednesday 19th June with a severe head injury, Raffy’s health crisis infuriates Mason who lays into the rest of the family, including sister Dr Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), for putting the girl’s health at risk by forcibly cutting the trial short which has led to the seizure.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) starts to see the situation from Mason’s point of view, and points out to Tori their little sister was better off taking the oil. When Raffy regains consciousness she pleads with Tori to reconsider her stance, and the doctor agrees to consider a medical cannabis trial through the correct channels…

Mason then jeopardises his future career prospects by changing his statement to the police and admitting he was buying marijuana for medicinal purposes, despite knowing this could mean he doesn’t qualify for a prestigious hospital internship. But all Mason cares about is going public so others going through what Raffy is enduring may see a change in the law that allows CBD to become legal.

He may have helped out Raffy and stood up for his beliefs, but Mason could still face a prison sentence – will he do time for his principles?

