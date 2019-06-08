Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

We will find out when the next re-coupling takes place in the coming days.

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: No one.

Yewande and Michael

Amber and Anton

Anna and Sherif

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Joe

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2