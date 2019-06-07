When is The End of the F***ing World series 2 on Channel 4 and Netflix? Who’s in the cast? What’s going to happen?

The End of the F***ing World is returning for a second series later this year, meaning we’re in store for a whole lot more teenage angst and dark comedy from the Channel 4 and Netflix co-production.

So when can we expect the new episodes? Who’s in the cast and what will the show’s troubled teens be getting up to next?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will The End of the F***ing World season 2 be released?

There’s no confirmed air date yet – but the second season officially went into production on 4th March 2019.

Season two of the breakout comedy is expected to air first on Channel 4 sometime in 2019, with all episodes likely to be released immediately online on All4.

The series will subsequently be released on Netflix, although this could be some time after its premiere on Channel 4.

Series one launched on Netflix three months after its debut on Channel 4, but current Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has said that the release meant many viewers assumed it was a Netflix original.

“Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel,” Katz told Deadline in 2018, “then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show; I really want to reclaim ownership of it – it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show.”

Who’s in the cast?

Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden are expected to reprise their roles as the two teens at the show’s centre: James and Alyssa.

Steve Oram is also likely to return as James’s father Phil, as is Christine Bottomley as Alyssa’s mum Gwen, Navin Chowdhry as Alyssa’s stepfather Tony, and Gemma Whelan and Wunmi Mosaku as DC Eunice Noon and her partner DC Teri Donoghue, respectively.

What happened at the end of The End of the F***ing World series one?

The End of the F***ing World’s season one finale was deliberately, maddeningly ambiguous.

In the last moments, we saw James and Alyssa finishing off their crime spree by fleeing an armed SWAT team somewhere on the British coastline. James told Alyssa to tell the police that he had kidnapped her and forced her to commit all of their crimes against her will. He then hit Alyssa with a rifle, the police caught her, and James ran away towards the sea.

We were then led to believe that James was killed by police (which is what happens in the comic series the show is based on). After a montage of his and Alyssa’s journey, we had one last glimpse of James running away, before a gunshot rang out and the screen faded to black.

The first series of The End of The F***ing World was adapted by Charlie Covell from a comic book series of the same name by Charles Forsman. Having exhausted the source material from the comic in series one, Covell will be taking the story in her own direction in series two.

We’ll just have to wait and see what that means for James and Alyssa…