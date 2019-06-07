When is the Love Island 2019 final?

Love Island is set to be our summer obsession once more for 2019, as we follow a fresh batch of Islanders over the course of (at least) eight weeks.

Advertisement

But like all good things, Love Island must come to an end, after crowning another happy couple as the winning partnership.

Here’s all you need to know about the Love Island final…

How long does Love Island series 5 go on for and when is the final?

RadioTimes.com understands that ITV currently plans for the series to run for eight weeks from Monday 3rd June.

That would mean the final would air on Monday 29th July.

However, as with previous series, we’re told the 2019 show could be extended for a longer run, so watch this space.

One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft once more when it’s all over…

What usually happens in the Love Island final?

The last four series of Love Island have seen the remaining couples avow their love to one another in a formal setting with varying degrees of intensity.

The first series went all out, with the couples having mini wedding ceremonies – in astonishing scenes, the girls even went shopping for wedding dresses and bought bouquets.

It all got a bit much for Jon Clark of that series, who got down on one knee and actually proposed to girlfriend Hannah Elizabeth in the final episode (they broke up shortly afterwards).

The following series haven’t been quite so extra about the final coupling, instead opting more for a prom-style celebration – but the girls going shopping for ballgowns and the couples still read vows out to one another, often with tearful results.

What is the twist in the Love Island final?

While nothing has been confirmed for series five, the first four series of Love Island saw viewers vote for their favourites of the four remaining couples to decide a winner.

The two halves of the winning couple were then each issued with a card by Caroline Flack, reading ‘love’ on one side and ‘money’ on the other in a twist straight out of Goldenballs.

If both couples choose love, they split the £50,000 between them.

Should one pick love and the other money, then the one who picked money walks away with the full cash prize.

However, if they both pick money, both partners leave empty handed.

For the last four series, all couples have split the money between them but could series five see a shock ending?

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm