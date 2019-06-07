Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is here. The grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is in full swing and, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own.

To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to make sure they stay part of a couple – be it for love, fame or friendship.

And with regular re-couplings set to take place, that’s easier said than done.

Here’s when the next one’s due to take place…

When is the next re-coupling happening?

The next re-coupling takes place at the end of week one on Friday 7th June.

The boys outnumber the girls seven to six which means the girls will be doing the picking and one of the boys will be going home.

Who’s going to go home?

Anton and Joe are the two Islanders currently single, so they’re potentially in danger – although Lucie, who is currently coupled up with Tommy, is torn between him and original partner Joe.

Meanwhile, Callum and his partner Amber are not exactly sparking off each other so she’s likely to choose someone new to couple up with, potentially leaving him out on a limb.

Could the arrival of new bombshell Molly-Mae Hague be a lifeline for one of the endangered boys?

Who are the current Love Island couples?

Currently single: Joe Garratt, Anton Danyluk

Yewande and Michael

Amber and Callum

Anna and Sherif

Amy and Curtis

Lucie and Tommy

Love Island continues weeknights at Sundays at 9pm on ITV2