Who’s going to be on Love Island 2019?

A scientist, a firefighter, a surfer and the brothers of a famous dancer and a boxer are among our first set of villa residents for Love Island 2019 – with a social media influencer now joining them.

The full (and constantly changing) line-up of contestants is below – here’s who is cracking on in the Majorcan villa this summer…

Age: 20

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Social media influencer

Molly-Mae is the first newcomer to the villa since day one, but her arrival is not a complete surprise – the ‘social media influencer’ was among the rumours we reported in the run-up to this year’s show.

And Molly-Mae is unlikely to be intimidated – or necessarily impressed – by our semi-famous Islanders, having dated several footballers, including Leicester City’s James Maddison.

“A few footballers have slid into my DMs. I’ve dated footballers, it’s all just superficial and on the surface,” she said. “And then you get to know them and they’re just a bang average ‘Jack the Lad.'”

Age: 23

From: Dublin, Ireland

Job: Scientist

As a scientist, you may not expect the usually model-heavy Love Island villa to be Yewande’s natural abode.

But the 23-year-old from Dublin believes she’s more than a good fit for Majorca.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked,” she says. “I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa.”

However, if the mood takes her Yewande may not quite be so shy and retiring. “I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there, but never say never,” she says.

Age: 21

From: Newquay, Cornwall

Job: Surfer

Surfer Lucie already has links to Love Island – she dated last year’s short-lived contestant Charlie Frederick after he was dumped from the villa.

Now, she’s looking for someone as into their sports as she is.

“I like the typical surfer look – blonde, long hair,” the 21-year-old says. “I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out.”

Age: 21

From: Newcastle

Job: Beauty therapist

Amber already has her eye on someone – Tom Hardy. “He’s just nice and he loves dogs as well, and I love dogs,” she says.

However, should the Venom actor not stroll into the Majorcan villa, she wants a guy with a good sense of humour. “I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft,” says the 21-year-old.

Play the ‘Who said it?’ Love Island quiz

<section><h2></h2> <p>The RadioTimes.com Love Island quiz</p> <p></p> <p>Time to tell apart the muggy melts from those who are a bit of me - choose which quote was attributed to which Islander and see if you can be 100% our type on paper</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Maybe I'm a banana"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"When Megan and Rosie walked out, I thought, rah."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Do you want me to rap a bit to lift the mood?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Lady in the streets, freak in the sheets"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm a f***boy whisperer"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"So does that mean we won't have any trees?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Go and enjoy the next bombshell that comes in because this one is done!"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"Doggy fashion."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm not feeling well, I think I need a shot of penis-cillin."</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"I'm not your hun, hun!"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"What time's your flight tomorrow?"</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Which Islander said the following?</p> <p></p> <p>"You're not exactly Jim Carrey."</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Mugged off</p> <p></p> <p>You'd be the first one dumped if this was Love Island - it's time to crack on and catch up on the last few series!</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>I'm happy...but I could be happier</p> <p></p> <p>You've not done too badly, but the grass could always be greener - brace yourself for a bombshell...</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Our type on paper </p> <p></p> <p>You've cracked on, avoided being mugged off and you've grafted your way to the top - congrats!</p></section>

Age: 26

From: Worthing, Sussex

Job: Cabin crew manager

Air hostess Amy doesn’t want just a fling in the Love Island villa, the 26-year-old is heading into the villa to find “the One.”

“I’m looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them,” she says.

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Pharmacist

She may been touted as ‘the British Kim Kardashian’, but Anna is keen to stress she has brains as well as beauty.

“I studied hard and I’ve got my masters,” the 28-year-old says. “I think I’m different to anyone who has been on the show before. I have the whole glam look, I’m fun but at the same time I feel like I have more to me than that.”

Age: 24

From: Airdrie, Scotland

Job: Gym owner

Heartbreaker Anton admits to having never been loyal.

“That’s a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye!” the 24-year-old jokes.

“My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life.”

Age: 20

From: Manchester

Job: Boxer

Although he’s the younger brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, “honest, charismatic and charming” Tommy wants to be known as his own man on Love Island.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother,” he says. “I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

Age: 22

From: South-east London

Job: Catering company owner

Cheeky Joe, who rates himself as an 8.5 out of 10, looks set to be this year’s answer to Eyal as he’s seeking a “connection” in the villa.

“For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things,” the 22-year-old says. “Obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to.”

Age: 27

From: Liverpool

Job: Firefighter

As a rugged firefighter, Michael considers himself to be a hero. “Who doesn’t want their own firefighter?” the 27-year-old-jokes.

However, the Liverpudlian is looking for an “intellectual” in the villa. “I need somebody I can get on with, and have a conversation with and not get lost in translation. And she’s got to have a nice bum.”

Age: 20

From: London

Job: Chef and semi-pro rugby player

“Outrageous” Sherif wants someone who can make him laugh – even if his laugh can be quite off-putting.

“I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny,” the 20-year-old says. “My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly.

“I laugh at everything, which sometimes gets me into trouble. I can’t really take anything seriously.”

Age: 28

From: South Wales

Job: Aircraft engineer

Party-boy Callum is looking for a blonde bombshell in the villa, and is hoping to settle down for good with whoever he couples up with.

“Looks-wise, I like blonde and petite girls,” he says. “I’m 28 now so time is ticking, I don’t want to be left on the shelf. The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that’s what I’m here for.”

Age: 23

From: Shropshire

Job: Ballroom and Latin Dancer

Recognise Curtis? The 23-year-old dancer is the younger brother of Strictly star AJ Pritchard and is himself a professional on the Irish version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars.

It’s his busy life as a dancer that has kept Curtis off the dating circuit.

“My ex-girlfriend was my dance partner. We danced with each other from when we were 12 until we were 14,” he explains. Until early 2019, Curtis had been dating fellow Dancing with the Stars professional Emily Barker for two years.

“I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I’ve not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven’t had time to,” he says. “Being truthful I’ve probably been on less than ten dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I’ve never used a dating app.”

Who’s been rumoured for the Love Island 2019 line-up?

Anna and Mandi Vakili

Dubbed ‘the British Kim Kardashian’, Anna Vakili and her sister Mandi reportedly caught the eye of Love Island execs thanks to their undulating curves – with bosses hoping they can make the villa sizzle this summer.

“These two will give the show an added dimension. They look like the British Kardashian sisters,” a source told the Daily Star.

Joanna Chimonides

The second former WAG to be tipped for this year’s line-up; Joanna Chimonides, who dated Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, has reportedly spoken to bosses about heading out to the villa ahead of this series’ launch – much to Chilwell’s apparent disapproval.

“Ben has been left furious by her going on the show even though he dumped her at the end of last summer because he wanted to be single,” an insider told The Sun.

“They had stayed good friends until a month ago when she told him she was going on Love Island. She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time.

“Joanna had been approached by Love Island bosses when she was still with Ben and turned it down.”

Mollie Mae-Hague

The 19-year-old has reportedly been handpicked by producers to star in the latest series, with the model’s 149,000 Instagram followers sparking their interest.

And Mollie, who previously dated Leicester City footballer James Maddison, may have already picked up a few tips for the villa, as she’s close friends with series 4 stars Rosie Williams and Kendall-Rae Knight.

“Molly is very gorgeous and looks incredible in a bikini – she’s the perfect islander,” a source told The Sun. “She was in a relationship with footballer James Maddison but they split earlier this year. Molly’s told close pals she’s ready to move on and find someone special in the villa.

“Former Islanders Rosie Williams and Kendall Rae Knight are friends with Molly and have given her some insight into being on the show.

“She will fly from Manchester where she lives to Majorca this weekend ahead of the start of the series next Monday.”

Amy Hart

The British Airways air hostess and beauty queen is being tipped to enter the villa, after reportedly being inspired by last year’s contestant (and fellow flight attendant) Laura Anderson.

She is also reportedly good friends with series two Islander Zara Holland after meeting her on the pageant scene.

“Amy has been a fan of Love Island for years, she’s always dreamed of being on the show,” claimed a source.

“When fellow air stewardess Laura Anderson took part last year it really spurred her on and gave her even more of a reason to apply.”

The insider continued to The Sun, “After having a boob job when she was 21 Amy feels more confident than ever with her body and she can’t wait to get in her bikini this summer.”

Jada Sezer

The plus-size model is reportedly set to be entering the villa later in the series in response to criticism of ‘identikit’ contestants.

The 30-year-old has previously modelled for L’Oreal, and ran the London Marathon last year in simply her underwear and her trainers.

A source explained, “This year producers are determined to have more variation among the Islanders.

“They want all shapes and sizes taking part – not just a stream of identikit young men and women.”

The insider continued to The Mirror, “Jada would be a perfect choice because she is passionate about body positivity – and even appeared on Good Morning Britain in her underwear before running the marathon.

“Producers have been talking at length with her and are hopeful they might feature her later in the series.”

Oloni

Twitter personality and sex blogger Oloni has claimed she too will be entering the Love Island villa in June.

You may recognise Oloni, full name Dami Olonisakin, from her numerous Twitter challenges in which she asks people to divulge their sex and relationship experiences and problems.

Oloni told her 57,000 Instagram followers, “Cat’s out the bag – I’m going to be on Love Island.”

She then added her ideal man was “Six foot tall, dark hair just someone I can crack on with really.”

Corey Galloway

The latest name linked to the villa is barman Corey Galloway.

The 25-year-old, originally from Scotland but now working as a barman in Dubai, reportedly flew to the UK to meet producers ahead of the new series.

“Corey’s a dead nice lad, and he’s been single for a while, so he has nothing to lose going onto Love Island,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s actually just become an uncle and has been thinking about putting single life behind him to settle down with someone special.

“He’s really outgoing and the ladies love him. He never misses a chance to take his top off so the villa will be his idea of heaven.”

Curtis Pritchard

The younger brother of Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard may very well be waltzing his way into the villa, according to reports.

Happy Birthday 🥳.. @CurtisPritchard The BEST Brother I could ever wish for.. Thank you for all you have always done for me.. See you soon, but so great to see you back in Ireland performing on the Dance Floor 🙏🏻😃.. #family #love pic.twitter.com/ypYWmF8Hii — AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) February 8, 2019

Execs are hoping the 23-year-old, who is also a professional dancer, will spice up the Majorcan villa with his smooth moves.

“His body is ideal for being in swimwear all day, plus he’s a lovely bloke with a great sense of humour so is sure to be a hit with the ladies,” a source told The Sun.

“They are also hoping that he will bring some sexy salsa moves to the villa.”

Tommy Fury

Boxer Tyson Fury’s younger brother has been heavily rumoured to join Love Island’s line-up. A boxer in his own right, Tommy Fury is 19 years old and hopes to move out of his sibling’s shadow.

His knockout (sorry) good lucks are apparently already a hit on the streets of Manchester and, according to a source in the Daily Star, “he’s very confident when it comes to the ladies.”

With some rippling abs and a few thousand Instagram followers already to his name, Tommy seems like a natural fit…

Kobi-Jean Cole

The latest Miss Great Britain is tipped to follow in the footsteps of Zara Holland and enter the Love Island villa.

The evidence? Her trainer, Matt Fiddes, who has been dropping some heavy hints that his 23-year-old client will appear on the ITV2 reality series. In a post following a workout with Kobi-Jean, he teased, “What is she getting in shape for?” to which she replied: “Ahhh so exciting!! Not long now.”

Now, of course, that could mean just about anything but it’s Matt’s next comment that has really raised eyebrows: “be glad when your out the country! I get a little break!”

However, it seems with can now rule Kobi out, with Matt now clarifying his comments.

“We can confirm that Miss Great Britain is NOT in fact heading into the Love Island villa this year,” he wrote on Instagram. “There were some discussions regarding inclusion in this series between Kobi and the producers of Love Island during their casting process, but it was decided that out of respect for her title and the Miss Great Britain brand she would not be taking part.”

Sav Berry

Influencer, model and Internet prankster Sav Berry is the latest name to be attached to the fifth series of Love Island.

News of the 23-year-old’s so-called appearance in the villa was leaked to the Daily Star Online by a friend, with pictures of Berry posing in front of an electronic screen and in front of a pink backdrop in the same style as Love Island contestants.

However, upon further digging, it appears one of the shots included in the story was really from a previous shoot Berry has done for Jacamo.

Berry also has form as a prankster, having previously made videos with YouTube channel YVB.

Ted Pullin

The Oxford-born model is reportedly in “advanced talks” to enter the villa for series fove.

Friends with Love Island series four star Jack Fowler and signed to the same agency as Eyal Booker, Pullin was reportedly a stand-in for last year’s run – and was meant to be heading into the villa alongside Charlie Frederick.

However, he was replaced in favour of Josh Denzel, who eventually finished third in the competition.

But Pullin looks to be ideal villa fodder – with over 24,000 followers on Instagram and having modelled for BoohooMAN and Blakely brands.

A source explained, “Ted would certainly be a popular – and recognisable – addition to the Love Island villa.

“He’s already got a following on social media, no doubt after thousands googled ‘hot Blakely model’ after seeing one of his ads.”

The insider continued to The Sun, “He came close to landing a place on the show last time, but just missed out. This could be his year.”

Soph Piper

Rochelle Humes’s lookalike little sister (far right) is reportedly in advance talks to enter the villa.

“A source close to Love Island” explained that producers are hoping the 20-year-old will be this year’s Dani Dyer.

“ITV2 bosses are really keen for Soph to be the star of this year’s series,” the insider told The Sun. “Last year they had Dani and her claim to fame with dad Danny captured viewers and boosted the show’s ratings.

“This year they’re hoping to do the same with Rochelle and her youngest sister, who’s the spitting image of her.

“Soph is the perfect islander – she’s incredibly beautiful and loves meeting new people after already doing a season in Ibiza.

“She’s currently deciding with her family if it’s the right move for her but it’s looking like a strong possibility.”

Lotan Carter

The former Big Brother star has reportedly met with Love Island producers about starring in series 5.

Carter, who previously worked as a Dreamboy, was apparently worried that his reality TV past could hold him back.

“Lotan’s really up for it and he’s been training so he looks his best on camera,” a source told The Sun.

“Producers seemed really interested but he’s worried his reality show past might work against him.

“He’s got some really good stories about celebs, though, and would make great TV.

“And he’s looking for love. He wants to find The One and hopes that he can find someone to settle down with through the show.”

Megan Barton Hanson… again

Whether you loved her or loathed her, Megan Barton Hanson made Love Island unmissable viewing last year.

The bodacious blonde was quite the bombshell when she strutted in on day eight, instantly turning heads in the villa, with even those in the most comfortable couplings tempted to stray.

While Doctor Alex initially tried (and ultimately failed) to stick it on her, Megan chose to couple up with hashtag deep Eyal Booker, with the pair going all the way in the Hideaway – before she pied him off with the immortal line, “You’re not exactly Jim Carrey.”

Instead, “Muggy” Meg broke up what seemed to be the villa’s most unshakeable couple, with Wes Nelson ditching Laura for Meg almost immediately after he heard she was interested in him.

While their romance was not without its ups and downs (Alex-with-the-glasses in Casa Amor, anyone?), the pair made it to the show’s live finals, finishing in fourth place – and actually seemed genuinely in love when they moved in together shortly after the show.

But the pair have since split following Wes’ appearance of Dancing on Ice, and friends of Meg have hinted the former glamour model would be willing to do the show all over again.

“Megan will be raring to go and meet new blokes now it’s finished with Wes,” a pal told the Daily Star newspaper.

“She is understandably upset it hasn’t worked out but she isn’t one to dwell on the past.

“We reckon it’s the ideal tonic to get over Wes. She should apply now.”

Jane Park

Back to reality tomorrow 🙃 pic.twitter.com/RCnj3q3Zx8 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 7, 2019

Lottery wildchild Jane Park first entered the public eye when she scooped £1 million on the Euromillions draw aged just 17.

Now 23, Edinburgh-based Jane is hoping to trade Scotland for Spain this summer in a bid to find love in the villa.

“Jane has made it clear she is on the lookout for the perfect guy and reckons Love Island is a great place to start,” a source told The Sun.

“Chiefs approached her before but Jane didn’t feel ready. She’s single now and feels the time is right to explore options.

“She loved last year’s show and thinks it might give her something long-lasting.”

Holibobs day 2 pic.twitter.com/Qf0uhEFCy0 — Jane Park (@janeparkx) April 2, 2019

The millionaire has admitted she finds it “difficult” to meet men due to her hefty lottery win.

Speaking to Sunday People last year, she explained, “I’ve had s*** relationships and it’s left me with a massive guard up. With the last one, I showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy.

“I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”

Love Island is Jane’s latest bid to try and find romance, having previously offered men a £60,000 allowance to wine and dine her.

“Nobody really caught her eye,” the source continued. “Jane knows Love Island contestants are vetted and thinks she’ll get a better quality of man there.”

Sairah Pinnock

The older sister of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sairah was hotly-tipped by the tabloids to enter Love Island last year.

A Love Island insider reportedly told The Sun: “Sairah is one of the Love Island reserves who could be thrown into the mix at any time during one of the episodes.

“She’s had her fair share of bad relationships so is well and truly on the look-out for love and a long-term relationship.”

However, her inclusion looks less likely for series five, after Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne publicly blasted the show for its lack of diversity.

How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! 🤦🏽‍♀️ #disappointed #diversity x Leigh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 28, 2018

Amelia Goodman

Amelia Goodman comes from a family of reality TV stars, with her sister Chloe Goodman appearing on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother. Her other sister Lauryn is also no stranger to the fame game, with 56,000 Instagram followers.

Amelia isn’t far behind with 23k followers on Instagram, describing herself as a social media influencer from Brighton. She was rumoured for Love Island 2018, with Mail Online claiming that she has already met with producers and casting bosses.

Could 2019 be her time to shine?

Ethan Allen

Gabby Allen’s gorgeous younger brother turned heads when he briefly featured in the 2017 edition of Love Island, with many calling for the Leeds University graduate to feature on the show.

His popularity saw him reportedly meet with show bosses ahead of the 2018 series.

“Ethan didn’t want to go on the show initially, even though Gabby had such an amazing time,” a source told The Sun.

“But producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings.

“He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.”

Braelin Kail Peery

American Instagram star Braelin Kail Peery confirmed she had been approached by producers to take part in the fifth series of Love Island.

The 20-year-old model from Atlanta seems to be perfect villa fodder, having garnered over 8000 followers on Instagram and 21,000 followers on Twitter.

i really just got asked to be on the show love island … — kail (@ohkailno) March 6, 2019

But Braelin, who stated she was bisexual on her Twitter page last September, seems markedly more guarded about packing her back and heading to Mallorca for the summer.

When one of her followers urged her to take part, she replied, “I’m 20 and have never been in a relationship before. I can’t already be going on love shows.”

Could she change her mind?

Ercan Ramadan

The Only Way is Marbs star was reportedly approached early in January after his strong social media presence and connections to other Love Island stars caught the eye of producers.

“Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show, they told Ercan he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board,” a source told The Sun.

“This year they know exactly who they want on the show, everyone on Love Island must have a strong influence on social media – it’s key to the success of the show.”

However, they may be a little too late in signing the star, with Ercan now dating former Geordie Shore favourite Vicky Pattison.

A show insider has since denied that Ercan was approached, telling MailOnline, “No it’s not true, we haven’t auditioned these names.”

Love Island retunes on Monday 3rd June on ITV 2.