Your guide to the D-Day TV programmes commemorating the 75th anniversary

It was the the largest ever seaborne invasion in history, a decisive blow against Nazi forces that changed the course of the Second World War. Now, 75 years on, D-Day is remembered as one of the Allied forces’ finest hours, liberating Nazi-occupied France and eventually leading to victory on the Western front.

As commemorative services take place across Europe, here’s a guide to the programmes marking this year’s D-Day anniversary…

D-Day: Remembering the Fallen

9:15am – 1pm BBC1 Thursday 6th June

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France, BBC1 covers the commemorative service taking place from Bayeux War Cemetery. The highlights are repeated at 6:30pm on BBC2.

Normandy ’44: the Battle beyond D-Day

8pm BBC4 Thursday 6th June

Historian James Holland sets out to debunk myths surrounding the 77-day campaign for control in northern France following the D-Day landings.

Double Cross: the True Story of the D-Day Spies

9pm BBC4 Thursday 6th June

Ben Macintyre delves into the untold story of the espionage behind the Normandy landings, exploring the roles of five double agents who helped ensure the success of ‘Operation Overlord’ and allow the Allies to gain a foothold in northern France.

D-Day to Berlin: Newsnight Special

10pm BBC4 Thursday 6th June

A repeat of the acclaimed 1984 documentary, shot by film-maker George Stevens. It features colour footage of the events pof June ’44, and shows the successful capture of the Dachau concentration camp.

Memories of D-Day

8pm History channel Friday 7th June

Looking at the Allies’ campaign through the lens of the photographers and cameraman who captured the D-Day landings, who reveal why they were unable to shoot footage of casualties…

D-Day: the Last Heroes

4pm BBC2 Saturday 8th June

Historian Dan Snow goes into the archives, uncovering the meticulous plans —two-years in the making — that culminated in the largest seaborne invasion in history.

D-Day 75: Return to the Beaches

6pm BBC2 Saturday 8th June

Three hundred veterans, aged between 90 and 105, board a ship bound for the same beaches of Normandy where they landed 75 years ago as part of the Allied invasion.