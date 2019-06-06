When is the first Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality contests that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the first dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

After an explosive few days, which saw Tommy couple up with Lucie and Curtis pair with Amy, newly single Anton read a text which confirmed that the first Love Island dumping will be taking place at “the end of the week” – meaning one of the boys will be booted out on either Friday 7th June or Sunday 9th June.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Luckily for them, no Islander has been forced out of the show just yet. But don’t expect this to last.

Results of dumped islanders will be updated here – stay tuned!

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV 2