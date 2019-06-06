Who are the favourites to win Love Island 2019?

From Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to Jess Hynes and Max Morely, there have been a total of four winners of Love Island. And after a summer of Flack Attacks, muggy mischief and cheeky challenges, we can expect another two islanders to join their ranks in 2019, earning £50,000 prize money in the process.

Advertisement

But who will host Caroline Flack announce as the winner? Here’s who the bookies think will come top of the ITV2 reality contest…

Who is the favourite boy to win Love Island 2019?

It’s very early days, but most bookmakers are predicting that either Tommy Fury (brother to boxing star Tyson Fury) or sandwich entrepreneur Joe Garratt are the boys tipped to win.

While Tommy has odds around 3/1, Joe is sitting on 7/2.

Sherif Lanre is the favourite boy to be dumped from the island.

Who is the favourite girl to win Love Island 2019?

At the moment it’s close between Lucie Donlan and Amy Hart, both sitting on odds close to 3/1 (yes, they are different people).

Yewande Biala and Anna Vakili are tipped to be dumped first from the island.

Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2019?

Yes, you can already place a bet on this. And, considering the favourites above, it’s no surprise to see that Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan are favourite to win the show as a couple, at 18/1.

Advertisement

Love is on 9pm Sunday to Friday, ITV2