When is Ackley Bridge back on TV? Who’s in it and what’s going to happen?

It’s time to head back to the locker-lined corridors of Ackley Bridge College – because Channel 4’s comedy drama will soon be back for a third series.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Ackley Bridge back for series 3?

CONFIRMED: Series three of Ackley Bridge will begin on Tuesday 18th June at 8pm on Channel 4.

In an announcement after the series two finale, Commissioning Editor Manpreet Dosanjh said: “We’re thrilled that our beloved Ackley gang are returning to Channel 4 next year for what is sure to be another joyful, outrageous and unmissable series. This bold and ballsy show reflects modern Britain in all its diverse glory and does so with wit, grit and its heart firmly in the right place.”

There will be eight episodes in the series.

What is Ackley Bridge about?

Executive Producer Ayub Khan Din put it this way: “The Ackley Bridge curriculum gives you the three ‘R’s: Race! Religion! and Rioting! Like a good Chicken Tikka Masala it has all the best ingredients with just the right amount of spice!”

The drama, which is filmed in Halifax, is set within a fictional school – but was inspired by real schools in Lancashire and Yorkshire that were set up to integrate the white and Asian communities in some of the most divided towns in the country.

With a close-t0-the-knuckle humour and emotional storylines, it explores the complicated lives of pupils an teachers alike.

Who will star in Ackley Bridge?

Jo Joyner will be back as the school’s headmistress, Mandy. Also returning are Poppy Lee Friar (as Missy booth), Amy-Leigh Hickman (as Nasreen Paracha) and Sunetra Sarker (as Kaneez Paracha).

Joining the cast are Downton Abbey’s Robert James-Collier and ex-Emmerdale star Charlie Hardwick, who have arrived at Ackley Bridge for series three.

James-Collier, who starred as servant Thomas Barrow in Downton, is our new Deputy Head Martin Evershed, while Hardwick (aka Val Pollard) plays the Director of Behaviour at the school. The duo are set to “ruffle some feathers” in the upcoming series.

James-Collier said he was “thrilled” to be chosen for the role and added of the young cast: “Such fearless and talented young actors bring a special spirit and energy on set and I hope I can learn from that and add to it in my own way.”

According to Hardwick, her character “is belligerent and unwilling, and instead of dedicating her time to the well-being and development of her teenage students, she appears to be solely concerned with counting down the next ten years to her retirement.” But the actress adds: “She is unwittingly witty though, and somewhat unintentionally anarchic, which gets the school into deep doodoo and herself into dangerously sackable situations.”

What will happen in Ackley Bridge series 3?

In the finale of the second series, the future of Ackley Bridge looked precarious and headmistress Mandy (Jo Joyner) was struggling to figure out how she would afford to keep the school open without having to make mass redundancies or sell off its assets. At the last minute, the school was taken over and saved by the Valley Trust – and to Mandy’s relief, she held onto her job as head teacher.

But it’s not going to be plain sailing. Series three takes place in a “new era” as new Deputy Head Martin Evershed (Robert James-Collier) and Director of Behaviour Sue Carp (Charlie Hardwick) arrive ready to “whip the pupils into shape.”