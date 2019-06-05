How to watch the Conservative Party leadership debates on TV?

Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation in an emotional speech on 24th May 2019, drawing her turbulent three-year leadership to a close.

May’s departure means that at the end of June, the UK will have a new Prime Minister tasked with leading the country and negotiating Brexit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leadership race – from which MPs are in the running to how to watch them battle it out on live TV…

When are the live TV debates?

The first Tory leadership debate will air live on Sunday 16th June at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

It will be hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and will take place after the first round of voting on Thursday 13th June.

Channel 4 to broadcast first live Conservative leadership debate | Channel 4 https://t.co/O1Sno8CjH2 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 5, 2019

Further debates are expected on Sky News, BBC and ITV.

This page will be updated with details of future TV debates when they are announced.

Who are the contenders?

The list of contenders is constantly changing as MPs put themselves forward or withdraw, but at the time of writing on Wednesday 5th June the 11 names in the race are…

Michael Gove – Environment Secretary

Sam Gyimah – Backbencher

Matt Hancock – Health Secretary

Mark Harper – Backbencher

Jeremy Hunt – Foreign Secretary

Sajid Javid – Home Secretary

Boris Johnson – Backbencher

Andrea Leadsom – Backbencher

Esther McVey – Backbencher

Dominic Raab – Backbencher

Rory Stewart – International Development Secretary

The list is likely to decrease significantly after the first vote on Thursday 13th June, in which candidates must secure at least 17 votes to continue.

When is the voting taking place and how does it work?

All 313 Conservative MPs will vote for their preferred candidate in a series of secret ballots that will narrow down the contenders until only two are left.

The first ballot takes place on Thursday 13th June, and further rounds of voting are scheduled for 18th, 19th and 20th of June.

Under a new set of rules, candidates will need to win the votes of at least 17 MPs in the first ballot and 33 MPs in the second to stay in the process.

If all the candidates exceed these thresholds, the contender with the least votes will be eliminated. This elimination system will continue in subsequent rounds until only two people remain.

When will the new Prime Minister be elected?

The last two candidates will be questioned by party members in a series of hustings beginning in the week of 22nd June, before the 124,000 Tory members are invited to cast a final vote to select the winner at some point that week.