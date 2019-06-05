There are two dates on tonight’s Love Island – here’s what happens

It’s heating up on Love Island! Well, hopefully: lets it face it, the show could do with a bit of excitement after Tuesday night’s fairly uneventful episode.

But our hopes are high that the next instalment will deliver, with a double date set to shake up the villa ahead of another imminent re-coupling.

Here’s what to expect on day three of Love Island…

The new couples go on a double date

Yes, Amy and Curtis will have to prepare themselves for a romantic/possibly very awkward couples date “under the stars” with Lucie and Tommy. Because it’s too early in the series for production to properly break into their dating budget and give them separate dates, right?

First thing you should know: things go very well for Amy and Curtis. While he claims they just “clicked”, Amy says the pair have a very “natural” connection. Lovely.

And secondly: it’s on this date that Lucie decides to question Tommy on whether he’ll soon be grafting Amber once more. “She’s a lovely girl but she didn’t tickle my heart like you did,” Tommy replies. “I don’t know what it is. I get butterflies when I see you.”

Lucie says: “That’s so good. You’re good at the words.”

Although this comes from a girl whose experience with the words involves trying to get “bevs” to catch on, Tommy seems smitten with the compliment. “If two Beyoncés and three Rihannas walked in tomorrow, my head wouldn’t be turned,” he says.

In other words, Lucie’s relationship with sandwich entrepreneur Joe could soon be toast. Unless something big happens, say, Tommy’s head is turned by Amber.

Tommy’s head is turned by Amber

Despite what Tommy said to Lucie, the day after the date he’s worried she still has feelings for Joe, so he makes a move on Amber.

Approaching her by the pool, he says: “I went on that date last night and it was a good date but I feel like I woke up this morning and you can’t put all your eggs in one basket. I know you’re a straight up girl so what I want to know is…would you be open to getting to know me?”

Her answer? Yes. “I’m getting to know everyone. I’m not putting my eggs in one basket!” she explains.

And where’s Lucie’s head at when it comes to Tommy and Joe?

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a cliffhanger…

Love Island is on 9pm tonight, ITV2