Who is Sherif Lanre? Meet the “outrageous” Love Island series 5 contestant, chef and rugby player

Love Island is back for a fifth series, with a new cast of Islanders set to become our summertime obsession.

Here’s the lowdown on new lad Sherif Lanre…

Meet Sherif Lanre…

Who is Sherif coupled up with on Love Island? After no-one stepped forward for him, Sherif chose to couple up with Amber – before she chose to step forward to Callum. Sherif then coupled up with Anna.

Age: 20

From: London

Job: Chef and semi-professional rugby player

Instagram: @sherif_lanre

Sherif is set to be Love Island’s wildcard this year, having only been scouted for the show just three weeks before he was flown out by ITV – and admits he’s not watched much of the show before.

“I got scouted on the street when I was getting food,” he laughed. “I got my food and turned around and someone was introducing themselves to me so that was a bit of a shock.”

“I haven’t watched it enough to know all of the characters, but I’ve been told I’m similar to Wes Nelson.”

Sherif looks as if he’ll to be our joker of the pack this year, describing himself as “cheeky, upbeat and outrageous”.

“I’m always on a mission to make people laugh,” he said. “That’ll be of value in there. “I lift anyone’s mood who is around me, whether that is through trying or not. I feel like if you’re down and around me, you’ll end up being a bit more upbeat.” However, his mischievous demeanour can land him in trouble – which isn’t aided by his own “annoying laugh” (his words, not ours). “I laugh at everything, which sometimes gets me into trouble,” he said. “I can’t really take anything seriously. My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly. People around me get that a lot and have to deal with it.” View this post on Instagram Composed 🏉🤘🏾👑 A post shared by Sherif Lanre (@sherif_lanre) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:44pm PST Aside from being the class clown, Sherif is well into his sports as a semi-professional rugby player, sharing videos of himself on Instagram coaching a gym class. But it’s not all work and no play for Sherif, who has partied hard in Amsterdam, Ayia Napa and Barcelona. And Sherif looks to be more than comfortable in the Love Island villa – despite not being much of a fan of the show. “I’m not nervous about any of that,” he said. “The more I watch the show, the more think I do this for free back in London.”

What is Sherif looking for in the villa?

According to his Instagram, the way to Sherif’s heart is through his stomach, with a whole story on his page dedicated to food he’s eaten.

But the man himself wants what any man wants – a connection with a funny person who also has a nice bum.

“She needs to be able to hold a conversation. I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny,” he said. “A nice smile and nice teeth. And nice bum! That’s one of my criteria.”

And Sherif looks set to be loyal in the villa, as he says he “doesn’t want a fling.”

“I’m definitely a relationship person over having countless flings,” he said. “I find that a little bit pointless. But yeah I think I’ll definitely stick with one girl.”

Love Island series five launches Monday June 3rd on ITV2