Who is Callum Macleod? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and aircraft engineer

Love Island is back for its fifth outing, with a brand new bevy of beautiful people heading over to Majorca to find true love (and a teeth whitening endorsement).

Here’s the lowdown on one of the newbies hoping to find The One in the villa – Callum Macleod…

Meet Callum Macleod…

Who is Callum coupled up with on Love Island? Callum paired up with Amber in the initial coupling ceremony in episode 1.

Age: 28

From: South Wales

Job: Aircraft Engineer

Instagram:@callum_macleod

He shares his name with both a British race car driver and a cricketer, but aside from working with aircraft, our Callum is more of a rugby player, judging by this snap he shared on Instagram (and his rippling six pack, of course).

He is partial to a big night out – his Instagram is peppered with pictures out ‘with the lads’ at various nightclubs in Cardiff, as well as holidays in Ibiza, Marbella and Dubai. One of his mates is Welsh international rugby player Josh Navidi…

Callum also appears to be quite the family man. As well as posing with his grandmother on her 92nd birthday, he shares a close bond with his nephews – taking the oldest to football matches and playing FIFA with him.

What is Callum looking for in the villa?

Callum means business. He’s come to Love Island searching for the real deal, and not just a teeth-whitening endorsement (though he very well be walking away with both).

“I’m 28 now so time is ticking, I don’t want to be left on the shelf. The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that’s what I’m here for,” he said. Although his celebrity crush is Michelle Keegan (“I stopped watching Corrie when she left”), Callum will be looking for someone blonde in the villa. “Looks-wise, I like blonde and petite girls. Personality, I just like girls that let me be myself and as long as they like me for me – and of course I’ve got to enjoy their personality.”

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2