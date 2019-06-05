Is The Wire on Netflix?

The Wire is a tense American crime drama that hosts a wealth of acting talent from a cast that includes the likes of Idris Elba, Michael K Williams and Dominic West.

Advertisement

Written by former police reporter David Simon, every series follows a different institution in Baltimore and examines its relationship with law enforcement. These include, the drug trade, the government, schools and the media.

The 5 series show was originally broadcast by HBO from 2002-2008 and subscribers in the US can still catch all the episodes on their website via HBO Go. Alternatively, NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video users can currently access the multi-award-winning show.

Advertisement

But it’s bad news for Netflix users right now. The streaming service does not currently show The Wire, which may leave fans who are anxious to know what will happen next, feeling wired.