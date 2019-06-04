Sky Atlantic drama Save Me will return for a second series

Lennie James and Suranne Jones will return for a second series of their Sky Atlantic thriller Save Me.

All six episodes of the first series were released on Sky’s on demand services earlier this year, and it became the most rapidly binged box-set in the broadcaster’s history, with 700,000 watching the entire series in the first week alone.

A cumulative 1.73 million viewers have now tuned in to the first episode according to figures released by Sky, in which our unlikely hero Nelly Rowe (James) is arrested on suspicion of kidnapping his estranged 13-year-old daughter Jody. This absent father is a boozer, a charmer and a ladies’ man, but he is innocent – and determined to find his missing child.

This puts him back in touch with Jody’s mother, Claire (Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones), and draws in his friends and enemies from his South London council estate.

Before the series launched in February, James – who created, wrote and starred in the drama – told RadioTimes.com that a second series was in the masterplan.

“There absolutely can be another series and it was always my intention for there to be another series,” he said. “But that’s not dependent on whether or not Nelly finds Jody or doesn’t find Jody.”

Production will begin in 2019, and both Jones and James are confirmed to return. Full casting is yet to be announced.

James said in a statement, “I am so chuffed that we get to keep telling the story of Save Me. Thank you to Sky Atlantic and a huge thank you to everyone who watched our little show and enjoyed it. More to come as soon as I can sit down to write it!”

Jones added, “I am so thrilled to be returning for the second series of Save Me. The reaction to the show has been amazing and I love being part of a great ensemble piece. Lennie has fantastic energy and his writing is so real and poetic. I cannot wait to read what he creates next.”

