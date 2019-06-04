Love Island’s Tommy Fury shows his softer side: “I love Hannah Montana!”

The last few minutes of the Love Island launch saw bombshells Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard make their entrance into the villa – and marked the start of the nation’s love affair with Tommy.

Advertisement

The girls in the villa are similarly ruffled by the presence of Tyson Fury’s boxing younger brother.

But despite his big bad persona, Tommy has since teased that he’s really a softie at heart – with an interesting taste in TV shows.

“It’s mad because everyone judges me on my last name as being a d***head but I am anything but that,” he told his fellow Islanders on day two. “I love Hannah Montana for God’s sake! There isn’t one bad bone in my body.”

And Tommy was keen to stress that he’s in Love Island to find a long-term partner, and not just a fling.

“A lot of people have presumptions of me due to my last name and who I am related to. A lot of people second guess me. I want to make it really clear that I’m not after any quick mess around or just here to make the time up,” he said.

“I am after romance and I want a good connection.”

Tommy has previously explained that he’s not afraid to show his softer side in the villa, telling journalists, “I cry at films. I like to hold hands.”

However, the path of true love never did run smooth, with Tommy reportedly eyeing up Amber and Lucie to couple up with – despite Lucie already being with sandwich man Joe.

Joe, who was apprehensive about Tommy’s arrival, believes that Lucie may choose to couple up with Tommy.

“We’re going to have to see how it goes,” he said.

It may all depend on how Lucie feels about Miley Cyrus.

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2