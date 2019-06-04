Here’s who Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard could couple up with

After an explosive first episode, things are set to be shaken up even more as our new Love Island bombshells, Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard, each prepare to couple up with a girl in the villa, breaking up two existing pairs in the process.

And it seems both our bombshells are split on who they’re going to be choosing.

At first, boxer Tommy (who currently has the whole nation hoping he’ll partner up with them) is drawn to surfer Lucie – and is quick to say she’s his type on paper.

“At the moment the girl I want to pursue is going to be Lucie. She’s a surfer, she goes to the gym. Her body is banging. She has beautiful eyes, a beautiful face, beautiful everything,” he says in the Beach Hut.

But Tommy’s head is also turned by Amber – who is currently in an unhappy couple with Callum.

“You look amazing tonight by the way. You look really nice,” he tells her. “As it stands right now, it’s fifty-fifty [between you and Lucie]. I’m being honest with you, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, dancer Curtis finds himself caught between both Yewande and Amy, who are coupled up with Michael and Anton, respectively.

Yewande is more than keen to pair up with Curtis, admitting, “I think I do fancy him. He has amazing eyes and he is really nice.”

However, Amy is confident she has a connection with Curtis.

“I don’t feel like I have to force anything with Curtis because it’s all so easy so I’m hoping that he picks me,” she says. “But he was just talking to Yewande again. So, I don’t know.”

With the important decision being announced at the end of the episode, who will Tommy and Curtis be choosing?

Love Island continues weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2