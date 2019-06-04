Who are the previous winners of Love Island?

Although over 30 islanders are expected to (slow-mo) step into the Love Island villa during the ITV2 show’s 2019 series, only one pair of contestants will walk away as winners.

Don’t expect the victorious couple to be a big surprise, though. Judging from the sun-kissed reality contest’s previous series, we’ll know pretty early on which duo will be crowned champs: with the exception of series one, the prize-winning pair were coupled up by day six.

So, who exactly are the previous winners of Love Island? Here’s all you need to know about the couples that have taken home Love Island’s £50,000 prize money.

Series 4 – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Seemingly destined to be together from the start, pen salesman Jack and actress Dani (yes, daughter of Eastenders star Dany Dyer) won Love Island 2018 ahead of 36 other islanders. And despite a few fiery arguments (“What time is your flight?”), the pair appeared completely solid during the show’s final weeks.

However, in December 2018 the pair announced they had broken up. But then they got back together. And now they’ve split again.

Since the breakup, Jack has launched his own stationery range and announced his intention to become a professional boxer.

He’s also set to partake in the next series of Celebs Go Dating, alongside fellow islander Megan Barton Hanson.

Swapping the 🌴 for The Agency, it’s the one and only @jack_charlesf 👑😍🎉 Anyone fancy a date? 🤔😂#CelebsGoDating #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/l0IFmB4xs4 — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) May 30, 2019

After winning Love Island, Dani’s penned a hit book and landed herself a role in several horror movies, including Heckle (out 2019). She’s also enjoying life with new boyfriend (and former ex) Sammy Kimmence.

My week has been made😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/u1MwvYAimh — Dani Dyer (@Dani_MasDyer) April 26, 2019

Series 3 – Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

They might not have been coupled up from day dot, but hairstylist Kem and dancer Amber became the fan favourites from week two on Love Island 2017. Their relationship was by no means easy – Kem pied off Amber for Chyna Ellis in Casa Amor – but the two walked out the villa hand-in-hand.

However, in December 2017, fans were SHOOK after the pair announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends,” they said in a statement.

In many ways, we’ve never recovered.

Series 2 – Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

The only winners of the show that are still together, carpenter Nathan and circus performer (yes, circus performer) Cara beat off 24 other islanders to become the show’s 2016 champions.

However, the pair broke up April the following year – but not for too long: the next month, Cara announced her pregnancy. And Nathan was the father.

The two became a couple again in September 2017 and Cara gave birth to baby Freddie-George De La Hoyde. Which, yes, is an incredibly fun name to say aloud.

Fill your life with adventures and not things … it’s better to have stories to tell , then stuff to show ✌🏼 #ontothenextone pic.twitter.com/CBNK2r3MsW — LORD Nathan Massey (@NathanMassey_) January 21, 2019

On 23rd July 2018, Cara and Nathan announced they got engaged at the Love Island villa where they met two years previously.

Series 1 – Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Unusually, the first pair to win the ITV2 reality show weren’t actually paired together in the first week. In fact, Max didn’t even join the show until its halfway point.

Nonetheless, the pair split just six weeks after being crowned winners.

Since then, Jess has become a model and is engaged to mechanic Dan Lawry. In January 2018 she announced she was pregnant with his child.

He's only gone and put a ring on it 💍😍 What an emotional 24 hours I'm smiling so much my face actually hurts! My best friend has made me his fiancé in the best way ever ..❤️After knowing each other a long time the fact we finally made our way back to each other ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/3xDmXtWDif — Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayes77) August 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Max has become somewhat of a reality star, featuring in reality TV show Ex On The Beach in 2017. She’s also dated Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, as well as Zara Holland (who competed on Love Island in 2016) and Laura Anderson (Love Island 2019).