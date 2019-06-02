Accessibility Links

Who is Anna Vakili? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and ‘British Kim Kardashian’

Pharmacist Anna believes she’s a unique addition to the villa

Love Island is back with a brand new cast of characters for its fifth series of cracking on and mugging off in the Spanish sunshine.

Here’s everything you need to know about Anna Vakili, one of our new Islanders heading into that infamous villa…

Meet Anna Vakili…

Who is Anna coupled up with on Love Island? TBC

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Pharmacist

Instagram: @annavakili_

Recognise Anna? You very well may do, as she’s one of the names previously rumoured to be entering the villa – and has been dubbed ‘the British Kim Kardashian’.

She’s also a bit of an Insta celeb, with an impressive 39,000 on her personal account before Love Island even kicked off.

ANNA VAKILI LOVE ISLAND (Instagram)

Her celebrity is something that came around earlier this year after she went partying with her sister and two Iranian footballers.

“I ended up on the Iranian News earlier this year [because of it],” she said. “Suddenly my followers went up by 20,000 and I started being tagged in fan pages!”

However, there is more to her than just her glamorous appearance – Anna has a masters degree as a pharmacist.

“I think I’m different to anyone who has been on the show before,” she said. “I studied hard and I’ve got my masters. I’m a pharmacist and I have a Middle Eastern background.”

But Anna, who rates herself an eight out of ten for looks, says that being ‘clumsy’ is one of her faults.

“I spill my drinks all the time,” she said. “I met Kem Cetinay in November when I went to Dubai.

“He was with his really hot cousin and I was chatting to him and I slipped and fell straight down in front of them.”

What is Anna looking for in the villa?

A Tom Hardy fan, Anna is looking for someone similarly tall, dark and handsome.

“Personality wise, he would be loyal, kind and emotional,” she said. “I like the soppy guys. I’m not into cocky boys at all, I like smart and funny.”

Her turn-offs include bad hygiene and guys who aren’t particularly picky.

“I can’t stand it if a guy smells,” she said. “And also I don’t like guys who will just go for anyone.”

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV2

