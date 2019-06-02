When is Love Island 2019 on ITV2? Who’s in the cast? What’s new?

A fifth series of Love Island is on its way…

Advertisement

Another batch of boys and girls looking for love – and a few million Instagram followers – will be jetting into Majorca next summer for months of sticking it on and mugging off in the hope of winning a huge cash prize (and true love, of course).

Here’s everything we know so far about series five…

When is Love Island back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that, as expected, Love Island 2019 will start on Monday 3rd June. Check out the announcement below with host Caroline Flack.

Presenter Flack had previously teased this date when she apparently let slip on Instagram when the cast and crew were heading over to the villa.

Sarcastically thanking her personal trainer, she said, “I have just trained with Bradley Simmons and he put me through utter hell. Making me do weights that I should not be lifting but he says we only have three weeks before Love Island starts or for Love Island prep, so we’ve got to work hard.”

Filming for the new series began in late April. Flack has shared photos in front of a green screen as she shot promos for the series, and revealed on Monday 22nd April via her Instagram Stories that cameras were about to start rolling.

“By the end of the week, I’m going to have potentially seen the cast for this year which is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick,” she said.

Who are the Love Island cast for 2019?

No names have yet been confirmed for series five of Love Island, but we’ll have them all here as soon as the boys and girls are announced.

However, the wait is nearly over, with the ITV2 Twitter page strongly hinting that we will find out who’s who in the villa as soon as Monday, 27th May…

Get the group chat ready. BIG announcement coming here on Monday 👀#DayDotIsComing pic.twitter.com/VaUgDy6qee — ITV2 (@itv2) May 25, 2019

In the meantime, here’s a reminder of the kinds of stars-in-the-making we can expect to see, plus some specific names rumoured to be entering the villa…

Are applications for Love Island 2019 open?

There’s not long to go, but applications for the next series of Love Island are still open, so if you fancy being in the villa this summer rather than on your sofa, get grafting and find out everything you need to know about applying by clicking here.

What channel is Love Island on?

Currently, ITV2. Ever since the reality show exploded in popularity, the question of whether Love Island will move to ITV has been bandied about.

However, according to reports, ITV doesn’t have any plans at the moment to move Love Island from its current home.

Will there be a Love Island live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.

Is the Love Island villa the same?

The show moved to its current villa location in series three.

While there has ben speculation on whether our Islanders will be making themselves at home in a new villa, pictures obtained by The Sun confirms we will be back in the same location – although, judging by the building work going on, the interiors may be getting a refresh.

Below is what the villa from 2018’s series looked like – and this is where it’s located.

For the past two series, half of the islanders have been packed off for a brief stint in Casa Amor where a crop of new romance-seekers have been introduced. Casa Amor brought about the brief split of Kem and Amber in series three and introduced Kaz Crossley who tempted away Josh in series four. It was also the subject of controversy during last year’s run, when Jack Fincham’s ex Ellie Jones showed up, causing his then partner Dani Dyer visible distress.

According to the Sun, producers are considering scrapping the hidden villa for series five as it no longer holds the element of surprise.

A ‘source’ said: “After two years there are concerns the rival villa won’t have the same impact and that new islanders who’ve watched the show will see it coming.

“It all depends what happens when the series starts – there’s still a possibility Casa Amor will be used but at the moment producers aren’t certain.”

Is there a trailer for Love Island 2019?

While there’s no full-length trailer for Series 5 as of yet, ITV2 has started to tease the upcoming season on its Twitter page using well-known phrases and moments from previous series.

The infamous ‘Do Bits Society’ gets a shout out (check out the label on those shorts), and there’s a nod to Eyal Booker’s savage put-down to Hayley Hughes.

Other teasers include a snapshot of all someone’s eggs in one basket, a quote from series three’s Chris Hughes asking “if anyone wants him to rap to lift the mood” and pink and blue paper cups.

ITV2 is using the hashtag #DayDotIsComing on Twitter, so keep your eyes peeled.

How long is Love Island on for?

Every year, Love Island has got bigger – both in terms of the number of people watching and the length of the series.

Series one was five and a bit weeks, the second series ran for exactly six weeks and series three lasted for precisely seven weeks.

Series four was the longest ever, running for a total of eight weeks. If series five follows the same logic, it will be on air for nine weeks. At the minute, though, this is pure speculation and we will bring you the latest news as soon as we know how long Love Island 2019 is running for.

Who are the presenters of Love Island?

Every series so far has been hosted by Caroline Flack and narrated by Iain Stirling, and we can’t see that changing any time soon!

Advertisement

Love Island will return on June 3rd at 9pm on ITV 2