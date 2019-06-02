Who are the couples on Love Island 2019?

Love Island 2019 is HERE. All the grafting, sticking it on and muggy mischief is set to start all over again as a new swarm of contestants enter the villa on Monday 3rd June (9pm, ITV2).

And, as usual, contestants won’t be able to reach the final on their own. To keep themselves safe from a dumping, the Islanders will have to couple up with one another – be it for love, fame or friendship.

While they’ll be asked to couple up after entering the villa, islanders will have a chance to swap their partner during recouplings later in the series.

When is the next coupling happening?

The islanders are expected to be asked to couple up based on first impressions on the debut show of 2019 (Monday 3rd June, 9pm, ITV2).

And, judging by previous series of the show, we can expect the first re-coupling to take place on Day 6 (to be aired Friday 7th June).

Who are the current Love Island couples?

All couples (and singletons) will be updated here as they’re unveiled.