Who is new Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies? Meet the youngest ever Dragon

Dragons’ Den has announced the replacement for departing businesswoman Jenny Campbell: Sara Davies.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old founder of Crafter’s Companion will join the show’s investing panel alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Syleyman and Tej Lalvani for series 17 of the BBC2 show.

But who exactly is Davies? Here’s everything you need to know about the youngest ever Dragon to join the show.

What is Sara Davies famous for?

She’s best known as the founder of Crafter’s Companion, a company selling craft-related products through retail stores, online and TV shopping channels. She is set to become the youngest ever Dragon on the BBC business show.

Who is Sara Davies?

Originally from Coundon in County Durham, Davies first got the idea for Crafter’s Companion in her bedroom at York University. Her first product was the Enveloper, a tool which allows crafters to make envelopes that match the style and shape of their own cards.

Finishing with a first-class business degree in 2006, Davies then committed to Crafter’s Companion full-time. After securing a spot on shopping channel Ideal World, the Enveloper was unveiled to TV audiences with plenty of success: 1,500 of the products were reportedly sold in 10 minutes.

Interestingly, it was during this time Davies was invited to pitch on Dragons’ Den. “It wasn’t all that long ago when I was in the position of the contestants so I really feel like I will be able to relate to their stories and their journeys so far,” she said.

“I understand the highs and lows of building a global business from the ground and taking that initial product idea all the way to market.”

Her business continued to grow and soon she became involved in manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing craft products across the UK and the USA.

Davies has also become a presenter on shopping channels across the globe, making regular appearances on Ideal World, the Home Shopping Network in America, Home Shopping Europe in Germany and the Shopping Channel in Canada.

Davies is also an MBE, having been awarded the honour by The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William in 2016.

What is Sara Davies’ net worth?

According to the BBC, Sara Davies’ company Crafter’s Companion turns over £34 million a year, and employs a staff of over 190 people around the UK and overseas.

Sara Davies: key facts

Hit me baby one more time! @qvcdeutschland about to go on air – my first time with a headset mic (I’m easily pleased!) pic.twitter.com/clS6h5VMrM — Sara Davies (@SaraDaviesCC) April 22, 2019

Age: 35

Company: Crafter’s Companion

Twitter: @SaraDaviesCC

Instagram: @saradaviescc

Advertisement

Dragons’ Den will return to BBC2 later this summer