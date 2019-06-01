Accessibility Links

Why is Britain’s Got Talent not on Saturday?

After a week of semi-finals, BGT addicts may be missing their daily fix

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

If a week of semi-finals has got you into the habit of tuning into ITV at 7:30pm each night for your Britain’s Got Talent fix, you may be wondering why, on Saturday 1st June, you’re instead watching In for a Penny challenging members of the public to do unusual things (come to think of it, that sounds quite a lot like BGT).

The answer is that the Monday to Friday episodes took care of all the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals and the show is now taking a breather on Saturday to prepare in ernest for Sunday night’s live grand final.

So if you’re a bit of a BGT addict, maybe see this as a chance to do the same, and come back refreshed and raring to go in 24 hours’ time.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on ITV at 7:30pm on Sunday 2nd June

